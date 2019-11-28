Stuff the Bus ready to roll in Trail

The bus will be parked in front of the TMC for the Smokies Nov. 30 home game

Stuff the Bus launches for a sixth year in Trail Ferraro Foods on Friday, Nov. 29. (Trail Times 2018 file photo)

Trail Transit Services, local operator of public transit buses running from Rossland to Trail, and out to the Beaver Valley and Castlegar, is hosting its 6th annual Stuff the Bus event this week.

This year’s fundraiser starts Friday, Nov. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will continue on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Like all past seasons, the bus will be parked outside Trail Ferraro Foods.

In addition to collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations for the food bank, Trail Transit will host a BBQ lunch by donation from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day.

As well, Ferraro Foods will be accepting donations for the food bank at their tills until Dec. 1.

Organizers are adding to the cause again this year by having Stuff the Bus move a few blocks east to the Trail Memorial Centre on Saturday night, (Nov. 30) when the Smoke Eaters face off against the Surrey Eagles at 7 p.m.

Trail Transit Services will be the game day sponsor, and accepting non-perishable food items as well as cash donations before and during the game.

“This event is about working to better our community” says General Manager Trevor Stach, from Trail Transit Services.

“We are fortunate to live in a generous community, and we hope that hosting an event like this will make it easier for people to get involved or contribute to our local food bank,” he said.

“We would also like to thank BC Transit, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, Trail Smoke Eaters and Ferraro Foods, for assisting in hosting this event.”

Stuff the Bus started in the downtown parking lot of Ferraro Foods in 2014. The collection of food and warm clothing donations are given to Trail Salvation Army community services, which are run from their food bank and soup kitchen located in the Gulch.

Well over 15,000 pounds of food has been donated to the cause to date.

Trail Transit Services Inc. has been in continuous operation since 1982.

The private corporation has expanded operations to include charter services with a fleet of four charter vehicles.



