Sunningdale multi-sport court, playbox now open

Old tennis court recently converted into multi-use playing surface

It’s out with the old and in with the new – for users of all ages – in Lower Sunningdale Park.

Just in time for the long weekend, the city announced on Friday that equipment needed to play basketball, pickleball, shinny and other fun sports is now available in the LIVE 5-2-1-0 Playbox, located next to the park’s new multi-sport court.

Previous: Upgrades for Lower Sunningdale Park

Previous: Murphy Family Foundation donates to Trail park

“The Playbox and multi-sport court promote and support a healthy lifestyle at no cost to the user,” said head of parks and recreation, Trisha Davison, in an Aug. 30 news brief.

“The court and Playbox are free and everyone is welcome to use them. The new space and supplied equipment sit adjacent to the existing soccer pitch and playground area making it one of the city’s most versatile parks,” she explained.

“The court is available on a first-come first-served basis, but can be booked by user groups wishing to host an organized event. The Playbox equipment is available on an honour system and can be enjoyed by users while visiting the park.”

Giving the aging Lower Sunningdale Park a facelift began in earnest last year when the city received a $32,500 recreation grant from Columbia Basin Trust to convert the old tennis court into a multi-use playing surface for basketball, shinny, non-permanent pickleball and other racquet sports.

A few months later, in July 2018, the Murphy Family Foundation contributed $30,000 toward park upgrades as well.

“The total cost of the project was $67,000,” said Davison. “The city’s contribution covered the remaining costs to complete the job. It’s a welcoming space conducive to all ages and it’s the perfect addition to the many recreational facilities in our city,” she said.

“We look forward to many years of enjoyment at this amenity.”

The fully-stocked and secure Playbox contains all the gear needed to enjoy the new space, and is accessible through a combination code available on the city’s website.

(Click here: Playbox)


