The Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John’s is shown on March 21, 1989. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John’s is shown on March 21, 1989. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Supreme Court denies church’s appeal in Mount Cashel sexual abuse case

Ruling said Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation was liable for sexual abuse of boys at the former orphanage

The Supreme Court of Canada has refused the Roman Catholic archdiocese in St. John’s, N.L., leave to appeal a ruling that found it liable for sexual abuse at the former Mount Cashel orphanage.

The Supreme Court’s decision this morning ends a legal battle that first shook Newfoundland and Labrador decades ago.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal had ruled in July that the city’s Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation was liable for the sexual abuse of boys at the former orphanage in the 1950s.

In September, the archdiocese of St. John’s applied to the high court for leave to appeal that decision.

This morning, the Supreme Court denied that request, and as is its custom did not provide reasons.

Geoff Budden, the lawyer representing the victims, says the archdiocese will now have to pay out a total of about $2 million to the four lead plaintiffs in the case.

READ MORE: The Vatican ‘owes God an apology,’ activist says in letter to Pope Francis

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Catholic sex abuse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian emergency doctors call for greater transparency on vaccine rollout

Just Posted

The British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA) is a nonprofit animal welfare organization which advocates for animal protection legislation, operates animal shelters, and runs educational workshops and public awareness programs throughout British Columbia. Photo: BC SPCA
BC SPCA pleas for rabbit owners to spay or neuter their pets

In just one year, a single female rabbit could have as many as 144 baby bunnies.

Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail library programs go virtual

Trail and District Public Library is located in the Riverfront Centre; pandemic restrictions apply

VISAC staff Mena McGill prepping art box contents in the Rossland museum, which donated their space when the community centre VISAC is housed in, was closed for the holidays. Photo: Submitted
Gallery offers ArtBoxes and Art PenPals for Greater Trail seniors

VISAC Gallery has come up with a creative way to reach out to seniors stuck at home because of COVID

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Another 84 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Interior Health

All four deaths came from care homes

Four cougars were reported in the Princeton area in 2020. Courtesy photo
Cougar put down after it attacks dog in Sunningdale

Investigators believe that the young cougar may have been separated from his mother.

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

Cowichan Tribes general manager Derek Thompson is photographed in Cowichan Bay, B.C., on January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Racism towards Cowichan Tribes in COVID-19 fight denounced by federal minister

‘I don’t know what more there is to say, it’s disgusting’

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.
Killer was in ‘psychotic state’ when he stabbed 2 girls at Abbotsford school: defence

Closing arguments underway in ‘not criminally responsible’ hearing for Gabriel Klein

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. The professional group for emergency doctors in Canada wants more transparency about COVID-19 vaccine distribution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canadian emergency doctors call for greater transparency on vaccine rollout

Many doctors don’t know when they will be vaccinated and the association says that needs to change

Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser (6) and Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dale MacMillan
Boeser scores 2, Vancouver Canucks dump Edmonton 5-3 in NHL season opener

Rookie Nils Hoglander nets first career goal in win over Oilers

Indigenous families are grossly overrepresented in birth alerts in B.C. Photo of reporter Anna McKenzie and her daughter taken by Captured Memories Photography. Bayleigh Marelj, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
B.C. ministry warned birth alerts ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ months before banning them

Indigenous families are grossly overrepresented in birth alerts in B.C.

Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance responds to a question during a news conference Friday, June 26, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Proud Boys confrontation was wake-up call about military racism, hate: Defence chief

The military has established new rules around hateful misconduct over the past year

Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance faces dismissal from the RCMP. (File photo)
Mountie accused of Kelowna sexual assault faces dismissal from RCMP

Chad Vance is scheduled for a conduct hearing in April, two months after his February criminal trial

A nurse prepares to give the first COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in Edmonton on Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Experts say stretching out time between COVID-19 vaccine doses in Alberta reasonable

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s label says doses should be given 21 days apart and Moderna’s calls for a 28-day gap

Most Read