Suspect facing arson charges connected to East Trail fire

In another call, police respond to assault at pub

A 34-year-old man is facing charges of arson after a fire broke out in East Trail last week.

On May 28 at 5:44 p.m., Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a report of an intentionally set fire outside the Gescan building in the 1300 block of Columbia Ave.

The RCMP conducted an investigation and identified an alleged suspect who was arrested near the area of the fire.

“The charge against the suspect will be arson for causing damage to property contrary to Section 434 of the Criminal Code,” explained Sgt. Mike Wicentowich of the Trail detachment.

The suspect is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Rossland on Aug. 15.

Wicentowich said in a press release that RCMP are still determining if there are any connections to the seven grass fires lit along Columbia Avenue on the Silver City Day weekend.

In other briefs:

• On Saturday (June 1), at approximately 6 p.m. police responded to a call of an assault with a weapon at the Tunnel Pub located on Schofield Highway. A 54-year-old male was hit in the face with a beer glass by another 54-year-old male assailant during a verbal dispute. Alcohol was a factor in the situation.

The assailant fled the scene; however, was located and arrested by the RCMP. The assailant will make his first court appearance on Aug. 8 in Rossland.

• On Sunday (June 2), at 5:53 a.m. police responded to a call of a sudden death of a 60-year-old male along the Columbia River in downtown Trail. The death is not considered suspicious at this time and the BC Coroner Service is the lead investigating agency.

 

