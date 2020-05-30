Suspect in Montrose stabbing, found dead

Police say the suspect in a stabbing that occurred at the Montrose gas station Friday afternoon was found dead at a nearby residence shortly after officers arrived on scene.

This case began with a 9-1-1 call to the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 1:44 p.m. on May 29, when it was reported that a 21-year-old male employee of the Montrose gas station sustained a non life-threatening injury after he was stabbed.

The RCMP say the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect, which police identify as a 30-year old male, immediately fled the scene after the stabbing.

Approximately 15 minutes after the initial incident, the RCMP found the suspect deceased from an apparent self-inflicted wound in the back yard of a vacant Montrose residence.

In an effort to advance the still ongoing criminal investigation, police are asking witnesses, or anyone with any information regarding this incident, to immediately come forward.

No piece of information is too small.

If you witnessed anything related to the stabbing that occurred on Friday May 29, at the Montrose gas station and have not yet spoken to the RCMP, you are urged to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

