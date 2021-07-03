Suspect in Trail homicide arrested and released

The homicide resulted after an apparent altercation in Trail on Canada Day eve

RCMP investigators confirm the arrest and subsequent release of a suspect in the June 30 homicide of a Trail man. Photo: Trail Times

The suspect in the June 30 homicide of a 40-year old Trail man has been arrested and released, major crimes confirmed on Friday.

Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) report that a 33-year old Trail man was arrested on July 1 in relation to the Wednesday evening death.

The suspect has since been released from custody pending the outcome of the investigation.

He has not yet been charged and will be not be identified at this time.

“We want to reaffirm that we believe that the homicide was an isolated incident between two people, who were known to each other, and that this individual does not pose an on-going risk to the general public,” RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet stated in a July 2 media brief.

Police officers from SED MCU, with assistance from the Trail RCMP are continuing the investigation and are asking anyone who was a witness to this incident, and has not already spoken with police, to call the SED MCU tipline at 1.877.987.8477.

Anyone with video surveillance is also being asked to contact RCMP.

The victim died following an alleged altercation outside of a downtown Trail church.

Police say that just before 10 p.m. the night of June 30, Trail RCMP were called to reports of an unconscious and injured man found outside of a gas station in the 800-block of Victoria Street.

Despite life-saving efforts, the 40-year-old Trail man died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Witnesses at the scene reported there had been an altercation at a nearby church between the victim and another man, who was known to him. The male suspect fled on foot prior to police arrival.

“We understand the concern that the suspect has not been located, however we want to reassure you that this incident appears to have been an isolated incident between parties known to each other,” Sgt. Shoihet reported July 1. “And we do not believe there is any on-going risk to the general public.”

