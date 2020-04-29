Suspected drug dealer calls Victoria-area RCMP after being robbed

Police investigating three individuals after the April 28 incident

Police are investigating three individuals after a suspected drug dealer called West Shore RCMP to report having drugs and cash stolen in Colwood. (Black Press Media file photo)

The West Shore RCMP is investigating after a suspected drug dealer called police to report being robbed of drugs and cash in Colwood.

On April 28, West Shore RCMP received a call from an 18-year-old man who said he was bear sprayed and robbed near the bus loop at West Shore Parks and Recreation on Island Highway in Colwood.

READ ALSO: 25 firearms, significant amount of cocaine seized in West Shore RCMP drug bust

Investigators answered the call and found out the complainant was a suspected drug dealer who was allegedly selling Xanax pills at the time of the robbery. According to West Shore RCMP, the man described being jumped by two male suspects who stole the pills and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police found the suspects a short time later after they used the stolen money to buy liquor. The teen boys, who were 15 and 19 years old, were arrested and the Xanax pills, liquor and bear spray were seized by police.

The investigation into all parties involved is ongoing.

The local detachment has increased patrols throughout the West Shore and is asking members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour right away at 250-474-2264 or 911 in the event of an emergency.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP seek family who may have seen man expose himself at Thetis Lake

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Most Read