Suspected overdose death of Trail woman has police asking for compassion as drug crisis rages

A Trail woman has died of a suspected drug overdose, police are asking for patience and compassion of the city’s vulnerable. Photo: Kristina Tripkovic/Unsplash

The Trail RCMP is confirming a local woman, 35, has died of a suspected drug overdose.

First responders were called to the complaint of deceased female in the 900-block of Spokane Street, in Trail, in the early hours of Saturday, Nov. 26.

“It is believed that the women succumbed to a suspected drug overdose earlier in the evening before being found by friend,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said. “The friend reported the incident to authorities and provided support until first responders arrived.”

The woman’s death investigation has been turned over to the BC Coroner’s Service.

New measures have been proposed by government and are being supported locally to help reduce future tragedies, Wicentowich said.

“I would like to remind people to have patience and compassion as the opioid epidemic continues on in all communities,” he adds. “This time of the year is especially tough for the most vulnerable due to the cold weather. Donations for warm winter clothes to charities and food to food banks are a necessity for life for them.”

B.C. is on track to surpass 2,000 deaths from the toxic drug crisis for a second year in a row, according to the latest death tolls from the coroners service.

Earlier this month, the service confirmed 171 lives lost in September, which is equal to approximately six people dying each day.

“Both those who use drugs occasionally and those who are substance-dependent are at risk of sudden death from the unpredictable illicit market,” stated Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner.

“Individuals who have been abstinent for a period of time or those who normally use stimulants are at increased risk. Their opioid tolerance is low and the prevalence of fentanyl in the illicit supply is high.”

A majority, or 71 per cent, of those who have fatally overdosed this year were between 30-59 years old.

Of those, 79 per cent have been men – statistics both consistent since illicit drugs started fatally poisoning a staggering number of British Columbians in 2016.

September was the 24th consecutive month in which at least 150 deaths suspected to have been caused by illicit drug toxicity were reported to the BC Coroners Service.

Illicit drug toxicity is the leading cause of unnatural death in British Columbia and is second only to cancers in terms of years of life lost.

At least 10,505 British Columbians have been lost to illicit drugs since the public-health emergency into substance-related harms was first declared in April 2016.

