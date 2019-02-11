Suspects behind bars after downtown Trail break-in

Items stolen after cement block thrown through window of downtown Trail drug store

Photo of cement block thrown through Shoppers Drug Mart in downtown Trail. (Submitted photo)

Two male suspects are in jail after a cement block was thrown through the window of a downtown Trail store and goods stolen from within.

Their alleged crime occurred just before 4 a.m. Monday morning, reported RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment responded to a commercial alarm at the Shoppers Drug Mart, located at 1305 Cedar Avenue,” he said in a Feb. 11 media release.

“The police discovered that a window had been broken with a cement block and merchandise had been stolen from the store.”

Police viewed the surveillance video and tracked down two 31-year-old male suspects in downtown Trail that were believed responsible for the incident.

“Both suspects were arrested and taken into police custody,” Wicentowich said. “The stolen items were recovered by police.”

The matter is still under investigation and both suspects remain in custody.

The sergeant confirmed that the RCMP is investigating links to other recent thefts in the Trail area.

Read more: Brazen break-ins in downtown Trail



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Submitted