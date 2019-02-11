Photo of cement block thrown through Shoppers Drug Mart in downtown Trail. (Submitted photo)

Suspects behind bars after downtown Trail break-in

Items stolen after cement block thrown through window of downtown Trail drug store

Two male suspects are in jail after a cement block was thrown through the window of a downtown Trail store and goods stolen from within.

Their alleged crime occurred just before 4 a.m. Monday morning, reported RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment responded to a commercial alarm at the Shoppers Drug Mart, located at 1305 Cedar Avenue,” he said in a Feb. 11 media release.

“The police discovered that a window had been broken with a cement block and merchandise had been stolen from the store.”

Police viewed the surveillance video and tracked down two 31-year-old male suspects in downtown Trail that were believed responsible for the incident.

“Both suspects were arrested and taken into police custody,” Wicentowich said. “The stolen items were recovered by police.”

The matter is still under investigation and both suspects remain in custody.

The sergeant confirmed that the RCMP is investigating links to other recent thefts in the Trail area.

Read more: Brazen break-ins in downtown Trail


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Submitted

Submitted photo

Previous story
Dozens forced to sleep at Victoria airport as snow halts flights
Next story
Returning Shuswap sockeye drop by 700,000

Just Posted

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to provincial police watchdog

Trail shelter at capacity most nights

Staff advised not to turn anyone away from the six-bed shelter in this especially cold stretch

Columbia Basin Trust shuffles board

Murray McConnachie will serve a second year on the Trust board, reflects on his inaugural year

Mushing through the snow

Environment Canada B.C. issued a snowfall advisory for Trail on Tuesday

Castlegar’s first pot shop to open on Friday

The Higher Path is the culmination of years of hard work by owner Jeff Thompson

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Kelowna General Hospital campaigns for closer to home treatments for heart disorders

‘Here at KGH’ will complete the hospitals available resources for advanced heart rhythm services

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read