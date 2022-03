Police are investigating the cause

Firefighters from Trail and Fruitvale attended a fire Monday night that completely destroyed a car just east of Champion Lake Road.

Captain Grant Tyson, from regional fire rescue, reports the cause as suspicious in nature, and under investigation by the RCMP.

No injuries were reported.

The call of a vehicle fire came into regional fire rescue just before 7 p.m.

The scene is listed as under control in a half hour.



firefightersKootenay Boundary Regional District