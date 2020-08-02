Kootenay Boundary fire rescue responded to a call at Tamarac Ave. in West Trail on Saturday. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Suspicious fire started in West Trail

A fire broke out on Tamarac Ave. Saturday morning, causing damage to two homes

After putting out three fires in Marsh Creek on Friday, the Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue was called out again Saturday morning to another suspicious fire, except this time in West Trail.

According to Regional fire and rescue captain Jason Milne, the fire was started in a pile of 16 tires between two homes on Tamarac Ave. The call came in about 8 a.m. and a Duty crew from Trail was on scene at 8:03 a.m.

“The fire did extend to both homes,” said Milne in a release. “Crews were quick to knock down the fire at both homes.”

Additional apparatuses responded from Station 374 in Trail and 372 in Warfield to assist with suppression duties. The blaze was out by 9:30 a.m. and is under investigation by RCMP and Regional fire and rescue, who consider it suspicious in nature.

Suspicious fire started in West Trail

A fire broke out on Tamarac Ave. Saturday morning, causing damage to two homes

