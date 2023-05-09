Take a Mulligan, Champion Lakes offers new dining experience

The Mulligan Bistro owner Roni Walker will navigate the new restaurant at Champion Lakes Golf Course with the help of returning chefs Shawn Ready (left) and Jamal Wilson (right). Photo: Jim Bailey

If it’s one of those days and you need to take a Mulligan, look no further.

Champion Lakes Golf Course is celebrating a much needed makeover to its restaurant, complete with a new proprietor and an intriguing new menu.

Long time golf course member, caterer, and formidable foodie, Ronni Walker, officially opened The Mulligan Bistro on Monday (May 8), following a soft opening over the weekend. The Fruitvale resident brings her own unique style, flavours, and refreshing personality to what was formerly known as the Eagles Nest Restaurant.

“I am as scared as I am excited,” Walker told the Trail Times. “I don’t think I’ve slept much in the past three weeks. It’s been fast and furious getting everything in line but everyone is so supportive.”

Walker attributes her decision to sign a three-year contract with the golf course to a “good level of insanity,” but is embracing the challenge, as she takes over management and operation responsibilities.

“Being here for years and knowing it could be more, and I did put it to Steve (Steve Piccolo – president of Champion Lakes) that if you did all these things then I would be interested,” Walker laughed. “And then they did all those things, so I couldn’t even say no.”

In preparation, Champion Lakes invested funds to undertake a number of renovations courtesy of contractors Senta and Wayne McIntyre, who have donated their time to design and upgrade the interior and patio, and electrician Dave Lindal.

Champion also had much needed assistance from several directors and employees who volunteered their time to bring the restaurant to another level.

A new accessibility lift was installed and is ready to transport those with mobility difficulties, seniors, and others to the top deck to enjoy dining at its best with an incredible view of the manicured course and mountain vistas.

In addition, several grants secured by golf course directors Lisa Lindal and Loretta Jones went towards replacing aging kitchen appliances, new tables, chairs, heaters, umbrellas, TVs and lounges.

“It was our major complaint from last year,” said Piccolo. “So we listened to our members, and we fixed it. A big thanks to our donors and volunteers to make it happen.”

With Walker’s commitment, visitors can expect consistency and a relaxing but enjoyable dining experience, whether its before or after a round of golf, a family celebration, business function or just heading out with friends.

“We want the community to say this is our place to go, I’m going to have a nice dinner, some wine, some ambience,” said Walker. “We have some speakers being put in so we will have some music, and we are looking at doing other events like trivia nights and live music and whatever else the world wants to see.”

The menu will include a long awaited breakfast menu, as well as enhanced lunch and dinner menus.

Sous chefs Shawn Ready and Jamal Wilson will return to the restaurant for another year. Jamal is a talented pastry chef, with his signature homemade cinnamon buns on the breakfast menu, while Shawn works well with savoury dishes set for lunch and dinner.

“This is kind of fun for them, they are excited and they have brand new equipment, so they’re like kids in a candy shop,” explained Walker. “Once we get the basics happening, then they can let their creative juices flow and do fun stuff.”

Walker is determined to do fresh, and will access local gardens and suppliers as much as she can, but also cater to refined palates with fresh seafood, and the highest quality steaks, chicken and ground beef.

“I don’t do fast food, I do good food,” said Walker. “There are some fast things on the menu, but everything in there we are making from scratch.”

Mulligan Bistro is also bringing in local brews (Fernie and Erie Creek), wines (Mountain Soul), and distilled beverages (Kootenay West Distilling), which helps local economies thrive.

Most of all, Walker encourages families from near and far to take a Mulligan and sample what may be the best thing to happen to Fruitvale in a long time.

“This is more than a golf course, it’s family, it’s fun,” added Walker. “And you know what, we’re going to mess some stuff up, but we are going to get most of it right, and we’ll just keep working on it and fixing it.

“I am very appreciative of the support, and I just want to make it the best as can be for the community, and again it’s super scary, but it’s super exciting.”

Currently The Mulligan Bistro at Champion Lakes Golf Course will be open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., weather dependent. Call 250-367-7015 for reservations or more information, or visit the course at 111 Champion Lakes Rd. about 4 km east of Frutivale on Hwy 3B.

