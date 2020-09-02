A view of the fire from Highway 6. Photo: Connor Trembley

Talbot Creek fire holds steady at 446 hectares

Helicopters have been collecting water in buckets to suppress eastern and northern flanks of fire

Fire crews have managed to keep the Talbot Creek fire to around 446 hectares in the past two days, according to information provided by the Southeast Fire Centre.

Nine helicopters used fire retardant and water on Monday to suppress the the eastern and northern flanks of the fire.

On the eastern flank of the blaze, crews continue to suppress it with hoses and by removing fuel from around its perimeters.

Around other areas of the fire, crews continue to suppress it along control lines with hoses and hand tools.

Due to the steep topography, to fight back the flames, helicopters have been collecting water in buckets from nearby rivers.

Helipads are also being constructed along the control lines to provide the heli-pilots easier access to the fire.

Additional crews will be deployed to fight the fire starting today and Thursday.

In total, 86 firefighters, nine helicopters and nine pieces of heavy equipment have been used for suppression.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for 305 homes around the fire and an area restriction also remains in place.

The fire is burning approximately 3.5 kilometres northwest of Highway 6 and about 30 kilometres north of Castlegar in the Slocan Valley.

RELATED STORY: Crews aggressively fighting Talbot Creek fire southwest of Winlaw

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How many Canadians will need to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Officials aren’t sure

Just Posted

Talbot Creek fire holds steady at 446 hectares

Helicopters have been collecting water in buckets to suppress eastern and northern flanks of fire

B.C.’s emissions reduction targets remain out of reach

Absent a wholesale restructuring of the economy, meeting the 2030 goal will be an impossible task

RDKB publishes financial breakdown for 2019

The board of directors were paid more than $500,000 for the year

Happy Hills Farm receives $5,000 FedEx grant

Staff will use the money to improve the farm store, hire another employee

Join B.C.’s fundraising walk to cure Huntington Disease

What? BC Walk for Huntington Disease (HD) When? Sept. 13, 2020. Where?… Continue reading

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

Health Canada reverses course, will review applications for COVID-19 home tests

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said the ‘gold standard’ for diagnosing COVID-19 involves taking a nasal swab

Demko’s stellar 43-save effort lifts Canucks past Golden Knights 2-1

Netminder keeps Vancouver alive in NHL playoff series with Vegas

No new cases of COVID-19 overnight: Interior Health

The total number of cases in the Interior Health region remains at 440

Cranbrook firefighters responding to highly-visible building fire

Vancant building, adjacent restaurant engulfed in flames on Tuesday afternoon in Cranbrook.

COVID-19: B.C. ‘almost back to normal’ on scheduled surgeries

Additional summer operating hours mean more procedures

Months after fatal crash, the Snowbirds take flight in Kamloops

Jets have been grounded since a May crash claimed the life of Capt. Jennifer Casey and injured the pilot

Pass the cannabis revenue, B.C. communities ask for fourth year

Union of B.C. Municipalities heads into virtual convention

Trudeau calls out vandals who toppled Montreal’s Macdonald statue

Statue had been vandalized in the past by critics who cite Macdonald’s role in establishing the residential school system

Most Read