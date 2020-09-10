Up to 147 firefighters are now fighting the Talbott Creek fire. Photo: Connor Trembley

Talbott Creek fire grows to 610 hectares

Up to 147 firefighters, 10 helicopters now being used to fight the fire

The Talbott Creek fire burning 3.5 kilometres northwest of Highway 6 in the Slocan Valley has grown to 610 hectares, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Crews are focusing their suppression efforts on the east side of McFayden Creek where a portion of the fire continues to burn. Structural protection units have also been placed in the area as a precautionary measure.

Along the south, east and west edges of the fire, crews are conducting patrols to ensure the fire does not spread beyond its existing boundaries. Drones are also helping to conduct infrared scanning above the fire and help identify potential hot spots.

Crews also worked to establish a “contingency line” on the fire’s south flank on Wednesday to help them suppress the fire.

Helicopters continue to collect collect water in buckets from nearby rivers to put on the fire.

Up to 147 firefighters, nine helicopters and 10 pieces of heavy equipment have been fighting the fire in recent days.

While an area restriction has been lifted for the area, the Tedesco Forest Service Road is still closed to traffic. The Little Slocan Main FSR remains open to traffic.

Further south, a 0.01 hectare fire burning in the Glade Creek area around 10 km northeast of Castlegar is now under control.

While the fire is believed to be human caused, the BC Wildfire Service hasn’t been to provide Castlegar News the exact reason for why it started.

In the East Kootenay, the lightning-caused Doctor Creek fire is now burning at almost 7,940 hectares.

Hot and smokey conditions are forecasted heading into the weekend in Castlegar, according to Environment Canada.

READ MORE: Small wildfire burning near Castlegar

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Warfield land use under the magnifying glass
Next story
RCMP issue warrant for son of former B.C. MLA wanted on sexual charges

Just Posted

Warfield land use under the magnifying glass

Warfield Council focuses on across-the-board update of re-zoning bylaws

Talbott Creek fire grows to 610 hectares

Up to 147 firefighters, 10 helicopters now being used to fight the fire

J. L. Crowe rolls out new curriculum for new normal

Greater Trail high school transitions from a semester-based curriculum to a quarterly schedule

MP Morrison tapped to national security shadow cabinet role

Kootenay-Columbia MP appointed to Conservative shadow cabinet role ahead of new parliamentary session

Car hits pedestrian at downtown Trail crosswalk

A female pedestrian was taken to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

International Peace Arch Association lobbies for 100th anniversary stamp

Canada Post considering commemorating centennial of border icon

B.C. deficit forecast $12.8 billion after first three months of COVID-19

Taxes, resource revenues fell less than expected in pandemic

RCMP issue warrant for son of former B.C. MLA wanted on sexual charges

Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching

Boeing 737 MAX test flights begin in Vancouver to determine if planes are safe to fly

Canada will take part in a joint global approval process in London starting Sept. 14

FINLAYSON: A Labour Day snapshot of the B.C. job market

From following health advice and ‘doing no harm,’ to not hiking fees – one business expert has a number of suggestions

B.C. family returns from family vacation to trashed home by alleged squatter

40-year-old arrested Monday night

On to Game 7: Raptors hold off Celtics in double-OT NBA thriller

Lowry nets 33 points as Toronto trips Boston 125-122

Alleged racially-motivated eviction from Okanagan campground sparks outcry

“It was wrong and it needs to be addressed,” says neighbour after mixed-race family evicted

Most Read