Tanis Shippy joins Rossland Seven Summits of Learning as new administrator

Joyce Oostindie (L) has been training Tannis Shippy (R) to ensure a smooth job transition in the fall. Photo: Vivienne Hurley

Tanis Shippy has officially joined the Seven Summit Centre for Learning (SSCL) in Rossland as its new administrator.

Outgoing administrator Joyce Oostindie has been helping to train Shippy over the last month before she takes over the full reigns of the position in the fall.

Shippy said she’s staying positive as she starts the position in these unpredictable times.

“I’d prefer to frame this as a time of opportunity for me right now,” said Shippy.

“Watching students adapt to the changing learning environment has shown me they’re pretty resilient learners, and it’s pretty exciting to be a part of that,” said Shippy.

One of Shippy’s main tasks in the position will be to coordinate with students, parents and staff in School District 21 to make sure educational objectives are met at SSCL.

Shippy said this isn’t her first job in the education field.

“I’ve been a teacher and a guidance councillor for about 20 years now,” said Shippy.

“I’ve always worked predominantly in education and have been extremely impressed by SSCL’s ethic, the welcoming environment that it creates for all kinds of students and the flexible learning it brings to them.”

Shippy’s son also goes to to SSCL and served as an inspiration for her to apply for the position.

Shippy said she’s looking forward to seeing him while working at the school.

“I think it will be amazing. I’ve never interacted with him as a learner before so I’m excited interface with him in that way,” said Shippy.

“However, I don’t know if he’s as excited as I am.”

Shippy has lived and worked in the Rossland area for over 20 years.

Oostindie said she’ll be starting on a new career path that will be more flexible and let her spend more time with her family in the South Thompson.

Rossland News will have more information about the opening plans at SSCL in the fall when it becomes available.

READ MORE Rossland Seven Summits of Learning students to get unique graduation ceremony

Rossland

Tanis Shippy joins Rossland Seven Summits of Learning as new administrator

