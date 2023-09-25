TB Vets launch key tag campaign

Over 512,200 keys are lost, found and returned annually through TB Vets. Request a TB Vets Key Tag and place it on your key ring. If your keys are lost, found, and dropped in a mailbox, they will be safely returned to you. Donations help fund life-saving respiratory equipment in B.C. Photo: tbvets.ca

New respiratory equipment can be bought for 30 B.C. hospitals this year with the support of donors to the TB Vets Charitable Foundation.

The grant to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) is part of $800,000 in funding provided by TB Vets to hospitals in British Columbia and Northwest Territories.

The foundation says new equipment will enable physicians and nurses at KBRH to provide the best care possible to critically ill patients requiring ventilatory support, without having to re-deploy equipment across departments, or leaving care areas without a dedicated ventilator.

“We are proud to be able to help hospitals buy new equipment that will support our medical frontline heroes,” says Kandy Merola, president and CEO, TB Vets.

“But we would not be able to achieve these amazing results without our donors, who generously contribute to our Key Tag program year after year.”

The foundation has launched this year’s Key Tag fundraising campaign, and Merola encourages everyone to support it, no matter how big or small the gift might be.

“The need for respiratory equipment remains acute, whether it’s for newborns, emergency situations, or patients suffering from respiratory conditions,” she explains. “And it’s only through our joint efforts that we can ensure the best possible care for every patient.”

About TB Vets

Founded in 1946 as a job creation project for WWII veterans, TB Vets has evolved over time to become a major non-government funder supporting respiratory care in British Columbia. TB Vets provides grants for respiratory equipment, research, and education. For more information, and to contribute to this year’s Key Tag campaign, visit: tbvets.org.

