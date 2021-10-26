Technical training for Kootenay Boundary firefighters

The composite service is made up of paid-on-call and career firefighters

Kootenay Boundary firefighters carried out a day of critical training last week, which included auto extrication practice with the service’s new stabilization struts and air bags.

This training is meant to establish that all members have knowledge and experience operating new equipment thereby ensuring quality patient care.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue is a full service department created in 1982 as a regional fire service with six fire stations.

The six fire stations provide overlapping coverage for a large fire protection area protecting approximately 25,000 residents.

The composite service is made up of paid-on-call and career firefighters that provide: fire suppression; first medical response; technical rescue including motor vehicle incident response, high and low angle rope rescue, swift water rescue and confined space rescue; and wildland fire suppression.

