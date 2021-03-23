The planned shutdown is for maintenance of a smelter roaster. Photo: Trail Times

Teck Trail announces April shutdown

Approximately 100 skilled out-of-area trades workers will be in town

Teck Trail is advising locals that a planned shutdown is coming up next month.

This means 100 or-so outside workers will be arriving in town.

In the time of pandemic, the company says it’s taking the utmost precautions to ensure that all local and outside contractors comply with Teck’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

“Teck Trail Operations will be undertaking a planned maintenance shutdown in one of its roasters this spring to ensure the continued reliability of our operations,” the company announced last week.

The shutdown will run from April 12 through May 24.

Approximately 175 contractor workers will be supplementing the Teck workforce during the shutdown. Many of the contract companies are local; however, the shutdown requires approximately 100 skilled trades with specific expertise to travel from outside the local area.

“The maintenance work is required for continued safe operation of the plant and is integral to the ongoing performance of Teck Trail Operations,” said Thompson Hickey, general manager, Trail operations. “As with all activities at Trail Operations, our number one priority during this shutdown will be on the health and safety of our employees and contractors, which includes stringent COVID-19 preventative measures.”

The company says union partners, employees, and contractors are all working together to ensure the shutdown is carried out in a safe manner.

Read more: Teck confirms one case of COVID

Read more: Why Teck Trail is an essential service

Health and safety measures for the shutdown include the following COVID-19 protocols: a required daily declaration for all workers; planned trailer and office layout with limited occupancy and seating configurations; designated wash trailers, handwashing and hydration stations; physical distancing measures including staggered start times and restrictions on the number of people in plant control rooms and other areas; enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols; a mandatory mask policy for indoor settings and workplaces; and scheduled audits to ensure all COVID-19 protocols are being met.


About Teck Trail Operations

Teck Metals Ltd. Trail Operations represents one of the world’s largest fully integrated zinc and lead smelting and refining complexes. Trail’s metallurgical operations also produce a variety of precious and specialty metals, chemicals and fertilizer products.

