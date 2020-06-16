Teck Trail releases public engagement report

Sessions were held in the fall of 2019

Teck Trail Operations consulted with residents over several months last year, and last week, released an overview called the “Engagement Report.”

In the fall of 2019, Teck Trail Operations reached out and gathered feedback from local communities through a variety of initiatives.

In all, just over 200 residents were engaged in the effort including 60 people who attended small group community meetings, 37 elected representatives from Trail, Warfield, Montrose, Rossland, Fruitvale and Castlegar, and another 100 or so through feedback forms, letters and online responses.

The company says the process was designed to provide an opportunity to hear directly from its leadership team, as well as for community members to provide feedback on what they are interested in and how they want to continue to engage with us in the future.

In all, 39 per cent of respondents were from Trail, 17 per cent from Rossland and 13 percent from Castlegar, while Fruitvale, Montrose, and Warfield were a combined 22 per cent.

During the consultation period, air quality and climate change was on the top of many people’s list, and specifically how Teck Trail is reducing its own emissions and carbon footprint.

According to the report, Trail is a signatory to the Paris Accord and is committed to reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.

Teck replaced blast furnaces with the KIVCET furnace 23 years ago, and accesses clean energy from the Waneta Dam.

The current smelting process for metallurgy, however, is high-heat, carbon based chemical reaction which creates emissions, yet, Teck says it will “continue to work on operational efficiencies to further enhance our environmental performance.”

Teck also continues to work on the reduction of fugitive dust and local lead levels.

The report says that lead in community ambient air has been reduced by 53 per cent since 2016, and Teck’s goal is to further decrease ambient sulphur dioxide (SO2 ) by 50 per cent, with an anticipated $50 million investment to reduce onsite emission sources.

Other sources of concern included noise created from the refinery, a groundwater treatment plant, acid spills and improved transportation, as well as creating jobs for local residents and opportunities for businesses now and in the future.

The guide also highlights how Teck operates, the improvements they are making, and outlines their strategic plans for the future.

To access the report go to teck.com/media/Teck-Trail-Engagement-Report.pdf

Any questions about Trail Operations, can be directed to their environment and community feedback line at 250.364.4817 or by completing a feedback form online at teck.com/engagetrail.

Teck Trail Operations is one of the world’s largest fully integrated zinc and lead smelting and refining complexes. Trail’s metallurgical operations also produce a variety of precious and specialty metals, chemicals and fertilizer products.

City of Trailtech industry