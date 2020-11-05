View of Teck Trail from Jubilee Park. Photo: Trail Times

View of Teck Trail from Jubilee Park. Photo: Trail Times

Teck Trail reports $7M third quarter loss

Overall number an improvement from a reported $20-million loss for the third quarter of 2019

Teck has reported a $7-million loss in the third quarter at the Trail operation.

The smelter would have posted a gross profit of $14-million over the three months of July, August and September if not for depreciation and amortization.

The overall number, however, is still an improvement from a reported $20-million loss for the third quarter of 2019.

Read more: What’s the deal with the dam?

Read more: Slowing market has Teck closing Pend Oreille mine

The company’s financial report, released Oct. 26, shows production of refined zinc in Trail increased six per cent to 76,400 tonnes from one year ago, though 2019 production was impacted by equipment failure in the zinc refinery.

Refined lead production of 18,200 tonnes in the third quarter at Teck Trail was 1,100 tonnes higher than the same period last year.

Silver production decreased to 2.6 million ounces compared with 3.5 million ounces a year ago primarily as a result of lower silver contained in concentrate feeds.

At Red Dog Operations, zinc and lead production in the third quarter decreased by 14 per cent and nine per cent respectively, compared to a year ago.

The company says the lower production was primarily due to lower ore grades as expected in the mine plan as well as reduced mill throughput.

Property, plant and equipment expenditures include $61 million for sustaining capital, of which $5 million relates to Trail Operations and $56 million relates to Red Dog.

Operating costs before changes in inventory in the third quarter were three per cent lower than a year ago at $118 million, primarily due to lower supplies and maintenance costs.

The report shows gross profit from Teck’s overall zinc business unit was $184 million in the third quarter compared with $207 million a year ago.

The company says uncertainty remains over the extent and duration of impacts that COVID-19 may have on demand and prices for Teck commodities, as well as on its suppliers, customers and employees and on global financial markets.

Read more: Why is Teck Trail essential during a pandemic?

Read more: COVID-19 case confirmed at Teck Trail

Reported impacts on Teck’s business include: global workforce and contractors continue to work safely and productively with challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic to minimize the spread of the virus; protocols remain in place with a continued focus on preventative measures, controls and compliance, and the integration into “new normal” of operations and planning; all mines have recovered from COVID-19 production disruptions in the second quarter, though labour intensive activities such as maintenance, mine operations, and projects continue to be impacted by COVID-19 safety protocols; $130 million in costs was expensed in the quarter relating to the temporary suspension and remobilization of the QB2 project after suspension due to COVID-19 in March 2020.

(QB2 refers to Quebrada Blanca Phase 2, a copper project in the northern region of Chile).

“We made significant progress during the quarter on our priority projects, including safely ramping back up construction at our QB2 project (Chile) and advancing the Neptune Bulk Terminals upgrade in line with schedule and budget. Our financial performance recovered strongly from a second quarter that was significantly negatively impacted by COVID-19, and despite the decline in realized steelmaking coal prices, we posted gains in profitability and operating cash flows,” Don Lindsay, President and CEO said in the report.

“Across our business, our people have adapted to the new normal of operating through the pandemic, staying focused on health and safety while continuing to responsibly produce materials essential to the global economic recovery,” said head of Teck, Don Lindsay.

In the third quarter, Teck’s profit attributable to shareholders was $61 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with $369 million, or $0.66 per share, in the same period a year ago.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessCity of Trailtech industry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Provincial real estate council calls upon B.C. realtors to halt open houses
Next story
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

Just Posted

View of Teck Trail from Jubilee Park. Photo: Trail Times
Teck Trail reports $7M third quarter loss

Overall number an improvement from a reported $20-million loss for the third quarter of 2019

Photo: Brenda Haley
What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual to editor@trailtimes.ca

Creston carver Bob Graham crafted this Remembrance Day tribute from a shed moose antler. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston carver

Bob Graham crafted this Remembrance Day tribute from a shed moose antler.

UBCO study finds passively scrolling through posts may not result in feelings of happiness. Photo: Grzegorz Walczak on Unsplash
It’s not if, but how people use social media that impacts well-being

UBC Okanagan indicates what’s most important for overall happiness is how a person uses social media

(Pixabay.com)
Women entrepreneurs are finding new, creative pathways to success, despite barriers

The number of women-owned enterprises in Canada grew from 233,000 to 309,000 from 2005 to 2013

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Regulatory agencies overseeing real estate professionals in B.C. have called for a halt to all open houses, across the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Provincial real estate council calls upon B.C. realtors to halt open houses

The Real Estate Council of BC says as COVID-19 cases surge, open houses should stop

B.C. Ferries is offering free fares to active, reserve and retired military personnel, and cadets on Remembrance Day. (Black Press Media File)
BC Ferries offers free rides for military personnel and cadets on Remembrance Day

Seniors can also sail for free on Remembrance Day with vessels flying Canadian flag at half-mast

City of Terrace road crews had to replace this stop sign at the corner of Davis St. and Munroe Ave. in Terrace two times after someone spray-painted a swastika on it on Nov. 3 and again on Nov. 4. (Callan Williamson/Facebook)
Three swastikas repeatedly painted on stop signs in northern B.C. town

Such behaviour won’t be tolerated, mayor says

Melanie Gardner is pictured at her home in Stittsville, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Melanie Gardner moved to Canada to escape Donald Trump’s presidency, but even on the other side of the border she said the stress of the U.S. election is taking a physical toll. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Moving to Canada didn’t ease this American’s election-induced stress

She doesn’t expect to move back to the U.S. regardless of the results

Most Read