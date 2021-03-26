Teck Trail reports ammonia leak

Teck says there are no environmental impacts and no impact to the community

Teck Trail Operations reported an ammonia leak early Friday morning, Mar. 26.

According to a release, the leak occurred at its Fertilizer Operations, but has been contained.

Teck Emergency Crews responded to the scene and Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue and RCMP were notified.

Bingay Road, the public road adjacent to Teck’s Fertilizer Operations, was closed as a precaution, and has been reopened.

The incident resulted in a minor first aid report by one employee.

Teck says there are no environmental impacts and no impact to the community beyond the temporary road closure. There is no ongoing health risk related to the incident.

Teck Metals Ltd. Trail Operations represents one of the world’s largest fully integrated zinc and lead smelting and refining complexes. Trail’s metallurgical operations also produce a variety of precious and specialty metals, chemicals and fertilizer products.



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter