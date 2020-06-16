Teck Trail’s Carol Vanelli Worosz (top middle) recently met virtually with staff from West Kootenay Take a Hike. (Submitted)

Teck Trail supports vulnerable youth during COVID-19

Teck donates $14,000 to West Kootenay Take a Hike

A $14,000 contribution from Teck Trail Operations means vulnerable students in the outdoor learning program known as Take a Hike will have some ongoing counselling support over the summer if they need it.

“The most recent donation for direct COVID-19 response … is in keeping with an annual partnership between West Kootenay Take a Hike and Teck Trail Operations which began in 2015,” community engagement manager Karen Waldal told the Times.

“We are very grateful for their continued support for our community’s most vulnerable youth.”

In response to the overwhelming need for mental health supports during the public health crisis, Take a Hike Foundation has mobilized their team of clinical counsellors online and extended mental health care throughout July and August while youth are on summer break.

Long-time Take a Hike program supporter, Teck Trail Operations, was one of the first organizations to step forward with a generous donation to ensure this expanded support was available for vulnerable youth in the West Kootenay.

For the thousands of youth across the province with existing mental health challenges, the public health crisis is compounding the challenges they already face, including anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, addictions, and trauma.

The funding Teck Trail has provided will help Take a Hike extend their counselling services throughout July and August to 18 youth and their families in the Take a Hike program, and to 19 youth from the Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre.

“We’re committed to supporting the long-term health and well-being of our local communities,” Thompson Hickey, Teck Trail’s general manager, said. “Take a Hike is an innovative education program that engages vulnerable youth, and we’re pleased to support the important work they are doing in our community, especially in the wake of COVID-19.”

Working from a trauma-informed and evidence-based approach, Take a Hike’s registered clinical counsellors help youth improve their mental health and well-being, build resilience, and develop healthy coping and stress-management skills.

The community-funded Take a Hike Foundation launched the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund to meet the overwhelming need for expanded mental health supports for vulnerable youth across British Columbia.

Clinical counselling and community support for all enrolled youth is being extended throughout the summer vacation period, as well as to alumni and their families, and to additional youth referred by partnering school districts.

Take a Hike raised funding to immediately open up 75 clinical counselling spaces online, and is seeking an additional $200,000 to open the remaining spaces.

To make a donation or for more information, visit takeahikefoundation.org or phone 604.638.3385.

About Take a Hike Foundation

Since 2000, Take a Hike Foundation has provided a full-time mental health and emotional well-being program that empowers vulnerable youth with the social and emotional skills and resilience they need to graduate high school, build healthy relationships, and pursue their goals.

Embedded in an alternate education classroom, Take a Hike engages youth in intensive and continuous clinical counselling, outdoor adventure, and community, and partnering public school districts provide a high quality education.

Take a Hike Foundation is a registered Canadian charity with six programs located in the Lower Mainland, the West Kootenay and Vancouver Island.

About Teck Trail Operations

Teck Trail Operations is one of the world’s largest fully integrated zinc and lead smelting and refining complexes. Teck is committed to helping build healthy, vibrant communities in the areas where they operate. Through Teck’s community investment program, they contribute to charitable organizations, institutions, and initiatives that strengthen communities.

DonationEducation fundingSchool District No. 20 Kootenay-Columbia

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Online options can help when men avoid doctors: UBC researchers
Next story
Black MPs, senators call for government action against systemic racism

Just Posted

Teck Trail releases public engagement report

Sessions were held in the fall of 2019

Teck Trail supports vulnerable youth during COVID-19

Teck donates $14,000 to West Kootenay Take a Hike

38% of students returned to class in School District 20

Board chairperson said reopening of playgrounds has helped to reduce student anxiety

Deadline looming for Smoke Eaters mask-design contest

Trail Smoke Eaters goalie Logan Terness is looking for ideas for what goes on his mask next season

Public consultation process set to close for proposed recreational area near New Denver

The area would consist of ski touring and mountain biking trails for users

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

Campaign to lead B.C. Green Party back on

Campaign was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Zero-tolerance: Top Indigenous leader calls for systemic change for policing

Justin Trudeau said it was important for the families of the victims to get answers

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

Public, media blocked from council meetings in northern B.C. town for months

Other councils in region use video conferencing, as government says cities required to follow transparency rules

Policing costs for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s B.C. stay topped $50K: taxpayers group

RCMP covered security costs for the couple while they were acting Royals

Creston RCMP officer brings snacks to BLM muralists after altercation

Homeowners also showed support for the three young sisters

Most Read