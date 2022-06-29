Mediation followed a near unanimous strike vote (99.4 per cent) taken by Teck Trail union members earlier this month. Photo: Trail Times

Teck Trail union workers to vote on tentative agreement starting Thursday

Ballots will be tallied and results released after voting closes Friday, July 8 at 5 p.m.

After presenting their positions with mediator Vince Ready over two days earlier this week, the bargaining committee for upwards of 1,200 Teck Trail union workers and the company remained at an impasse.

Both parties, however, did agree for Ready to provide recommended terms for settlement.

“As of June 28 at 11:30 a.m., your bargaining committee received the recommendations and are making preparations to present those to the membership,” the committee advised members late Tuesday.

“We have reached a tentative agreement pending a ratification vote from the membership.”

Ready’s recommendations will be presented to the membership at the Cominco Arena today, June 30, at 3:45 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m.

Voting will take place in the arena at the conclusion of the 3:45 p.m. meeting and recommence after the 6:30 p.m. meeting.

Voting will continue at the Local 480 hall next week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday July 4, ending Friday, July 8.

Ballots will then be tallied and results released.

While union president Chris Walker couldn’t provide the Times further details prior to today’s meetings, he did say, “it’s a tentative agreement so we are hopeful a deal will be done.”

Mediation followed a near unanimous strike vote (99.4 per cent) taken by union members earlier this month.

The most recent five-year collective agreement for Teck Trail union employees expired June 1, 2022.

