Teck transfers land to City of Trail

There’s some really good news for Trail parents of young children.

Sixty-five (65) new childcare spaces are on the path to open next year now that Teck has officially transferred an undeveloped chunk of company land to the city.

Teck and the City of Trail jointly announced the land transfer on Friday, which was made to support the construction of the extended hour Unicorn Childcare Centre.

The lot is immediately adjacent to municipal properties at the north end of Kootenay Avenue in Tadanac.

Consolidation of properties is meant to enhance layout for the upcoming childcare centre.

“The city is very grateful for the land transfer from Teck for the Unicorn Childcare Centre,” Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin said in an Aug. 27 media release. “The additional land will provide ample space for the facility’s design and outdoor play equipment. We look forward to seeing this amenity become a reality next fall.”

The goal is to provide 12 infant and toddler spaces, 24 spaces for children aged three years to kindergarten, 10 preschool spaces and 24 school-age spaces.

Extended hours will go from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, to meet the needs of parents who work regular, shift, casual and other irregular hours.

“The availability of extended hour childcare services that meet the needs of shift, casual and other extended hour workers and their families has been identified by employers, workers and community service providers as a critical issue affecting economic development and the reduction of poverty in the Lower Columbia Region,” said Thompson Hickey general manager, Teck Trail Operations. “We are pleased to support the City of Trail in the development of the Unicorn Childcare Centre through our land transfer and we thank our employees who participated in the supporting efforts that led to making it a reality.”

The Unicorn Childcare Centre received funding through the province’s Childcare BC New Spaces Fund. The new landmark is expected to open in September 2022. For information about the centre, contact Sue Bock, president, Bock and Associates, at 250.364.2401 or email: suebock@outlook.com.

“Partnerships are critical to creating childcare spaces that meet the unique needs of local families,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care. “I’m glad to see the City of Trail and Teck working together to support the delivery of affordable, quality and inclusive childcare that will benefit families for generations to come.”

