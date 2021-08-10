Teck’s Marcia Smith named 2020 Mining Person of the Year

The Mining Association of B.C. (MABC) is the voice of mining in British Columbia, speaking on behalf of operating coal, metal, industrial mineral producers and smelters, as well as advanced development companies in the province. Image: MABC

Marcia Smith, Senior Vice President, Sustainability and External Affairs, Teck Resources Limited, has been named B.C.’s 2020 Mining Person of the Year by the Mining Association of British Columbia.

This award publicly recognizes an individual who has shown outstanding leadership advancing and promoting the mining industry in areas of innovation, safety, sustainable development, and corporate social responsibility within British Columbia.

Smith is responsible for Teck’s health and safety, environment, communities, Indigenous Peoples, sustainability strategy, and government and corporate affairs portfolio.

Marcia Smith, SVP at Teck Resources Ltd. Photo: LinkedIn

The award recognizes her substantial contribution in shaping Teck’s approach to sustainability and ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) performance, as well as her leadership in championing responsible mining and social and environmental sustainability within British Columbia and across the Canadian and global mining sectors.

Well before the current focus on ESG, Smith is recognized for embedding sustainable business practices and continuous improvement in environmental, social and governance performance within Teck to generate greater value for shareholders and society-at-large. The award also recognizes that her focus extends beyond Teck to help shape and advance responsible mining and progressive public policies at provincial, national and international forums.

“The Mining Person of the Year award not only recognizes Marcia’s substantial contributions to Teck, but also her leadership in championing responsible mining and social and environmental sustainability across our industry globally,” states Don Lindsay, President and CEO of Teck.

The Mining Association of B.C. describes itself as the voice of the British Columbia’s steel-making coal, metal and mineral producers, smelters, and advanced development companies. This industry supports more than 35,000 jobs and over 3,700 small, medium, and Indigenous affiliated businesses in every corner of the province through an annual spend of nearly $3 billion on goods and services.

“Our members’ products have among the lowest carbon footprints globally and are helping the world transition to a cleaner, low-carbon future; safely, responsibly, and sustainably,” the association states.

Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) data refers to metrics related to intangible assets within the enterprise, a form of corporate social credit score.

Research shows that intangible assets comprise an increasing percentage of future enterprise value.

