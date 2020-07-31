Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

As the Southern Interior entered the fourth day of a heat warning, three temperature records were broken on July 30.

The Lytton area set a new record of 41.4 C beating the 2018 record of 41.1 C. Environment Canada has been keeping temperature records since 1921 for Lytton.

In the South Okanagan, temperatures in Osoyoos peaked at 39.3 C, breaking the 1971 record of 38.3 C. For the Osoyoos area, Environment Canada has been keeping temperature records since 1954.

The Similkameen region also saw the mercury rise on Thursday to 37.5 C, tying with the 2003 record. Temperature records for the Princeton area have been kept since 1893.

The heat warning continues for the Southern Interior where Osoyoos, Lytton and Princeton could see temperatures rise to over 35 C on Friday.

READ MORE: Two wildfires burning east of Okanagan Falls

READ MORE: British Columbians overestimate their swimming abilities, survey finds

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
National COVID-19 exposure alert app now available to download
Next story
New ICBC data shows number of West Kootenay crashes

Just Posted

New ICBC data shows number of West Kootenay crashes

Nelson had 972 accidents in 2019

Boundary sculpture garners signature support

MP Richard Cannings endorses legacy artwork

Kootenay Saving donates to COVID-19 relief in the east and west

The latest stats show 12 Covid cases, all recovered, in the Kootenay Boundary to date.

BC Transit ramps up its safe-riding campaign

Prizes up for grabs as BC Transit kicks off ‘Together we ride’ campaign

Sunny skies in the August long forecast

Take precautions, as hot weather is in the West Kootenay forecast this weekend

National COVID-19 exposure alert app now available to download

Right now, the app is only linked to Ontario’s health system

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along the Bombi Pass

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

PHAC says Canadian-grown red onions are not affected by the advisory

B.C. Hydro’s Site C set back by COVID-19, foundation changes

Peace River diversion still on track for this fall

Mining and exploration industries donate $100K to B.C. food banks

Demand continues to grow as pandemic drags on

21,000 small businesses in B.C. at risk of closure due to COVID-19: survey

Sectors like hospitality hardest hit, while others like agriculture and construction remain more stable.

Canada urged to avoid ‘vaccine nationalism’ in race for COVID-19 cure

‘Canada has a record to be proud of in this pandemic,’ says Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations

Most Read