Ten new cases of COVID-19 in Nelson area

Numbers are steadily dropping across the West Kootenay

New cases COVID-19 continue to decline in the West Kootenay after spiking in April.

The Nelson local health area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, had 10 new cases for the week of May 2 to 8, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Nelson’s area has led the West Kootenay with 112 cases in 2021, and 165 total since the pandemic began.

Creston and the Arrow Lakes region, which includes Nakusp, each added six new cases.

Castlegar and Trail had four new cases each, while Kootenay Lake had one and there were no new cases in Grand Forks.

Coronavirus

