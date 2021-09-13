Waneta Manor tenants have been without an elevator since mid-February. Many have been stranded in their apartments, unable to physically manage the stairs from the parking garage in the basement and up three-storeys. Photo: Ashwini Chaudhary/Unsplash

Tenants of Trail manor still without elevator after 7 months

The elevator has been installed but still must pass inspection so tenants are locked out

A new elevator has been installed at Waneta Manor in Trail.

The problem is, after seven months and counting, tenants are still locked out of using the lift.

“The last item we are waiting for is the final stamp from the government,” Scott Ullrich, president of Gateway Property Management told the Times last week, mentioning Technical Safety BC as the agency required to sign-off. “We were told this could take two weeks but we do not have official confirmation yet of when they are coming out to inspect.”

Gateway’s consultant last updated Ullrich about the elevator status on Sept. 8. The consultant last visited the manor on Sept. 2, and reports the majority of work is complete except for some door operator parts that have not yet arrived.

The consultant reports they are trying to source the remaining parts locally so the elevator can be inspected and turned over for use.

“To date we have made two payments to the elevator company,” Ullrich said. “With the final payment to be made once we receive approval from the elevator consultant.”

Read more: New elevator coming to Trail manor this summer, says head manager

Read more: Senior dies as tenants wait for broken elevator to be fixed

Read more: Tenants stranded by broken elevator going on three months


