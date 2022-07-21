(FortisBC/Screenshot)

Tens of thousands without power in Kelowna area as temperatures rise

The major outage affects FortisBC customers down to Skaha Lake area

Update 11:50a.m.

Power has now been restored for the majority of FortisBC customers. The FortisBC map now shows only Highway 97 south to KLO Road still affected, which includes around 6,200 customers.

Screenshot

At the height of the outage, 30,700 customers were without power, a FortisBC representative told Capital News.

They said that the cause of the outage is still unknown.

Original 11:30a.m.

As temperatures are expected to reach the high thirties, more than 17,000 FortisBC customers are in the dark from the north end of Kelowna to Chute Lake Road down to the west side of Skaha Lake around 11:30a.m. on July 21.

FortisBC has reported that it is a transmission outage.

It is unclear when the power will be restored.

Capital News has contacted FortisBC and will update the situation as it becomes available.

City of KelownaFortisBCpower outages

Previous story
Scrap old tires at Saturday collection event in Trail

Just Posted

Members of the community touring the Jewel Lake area prescription area. Photo: Dan Macmaster
Boundary wildfire risk reduction a model of collaboration

Photo: Times file
Scrap old tires at Saturday collection event in Trail

Police briefs from the Trail and Greater District RCMP for the second week of July. Photo: Times file
Trail RCMP report crashes, lost valuable and more

The Nelson Health Campus will be owned by Columbia Basin Trust and Golden Life Management, but leased and operated by Interior Health. Illustration courtesy of Interior Health
Nelson Health Campus construction to cost over $40 million