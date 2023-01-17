A tentative contract has been reached for 21,700 people who work in B.C.’s private homes, group homes, residential living centres, child development and mental-health centres. (pixabay photo)

A tentative contract has been reached for 21,700 people who work in B.C.’s private homes, group homes, residential living centres, child development and mental-health centres. (pixabay photo)

Tentative contract reached for thousands of health support workers in B.C.

Details of three-year contract being withheld pending ratification vote

Thousands of health-care support workers in British Columbia have a tentative contract agreement after a year of talks.

The BC General Employees’ Union and Health Employers Association announced the agreement Monday, saying it was reached early Sunday morning.

The contract covers 21,700 people who work in private homes, group homes, residential living centres, child development, mental-health centres and other programs around B.C.

The union says in a statement the deal represents substantial gains that workers had identified, such as significant wage increases, protecting workers’ benefits and greater control over working conditions.

Full details of the contract won’t be released until after the ratification vote, but the union says it’s a three-year term with general wage increases in each year, and contains a clause for low-wage redress for some workers.

The BCGEU represents about 13,000 of the workers under the contract, while representatives of other unions, including Hospital Employees, CUPE, Health Sciences Association and BC Nurses Union, were also at the negotiation table.

RELATED: B.C. paramedics union, province agree on tentative new contract

RELATED: B.C. teachers strongly approve three-year contract with pay boost, added benefits

BC legislatureHealth

Previous story
Nearly 30 years after being found guilty of murder, sisters’ conviction under review
Next story
Columbia Basin Trust invites residents to give input on future of region

Just Posted

Gary Boyle
Look up to the Kootenay skies this month and spot a bright comet

Nelson Police Department Const. Wade Tittemore (left) died in an avalanche while backcountry skiing north of Nelson on Jan. 9, 2023. His colleague Const. Mathieu Nolet (middle), seen with Chief Donovan Fisher, was critically injured in the incident. Photo: City of Nelson
Private funeral service to be held for Nelson police officer

On behalf of Rossland Ladies Auxiliary #14, Joan Lafond donates $8,000 to the Legion via Ray VanDen Nieuwenhof, past president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch #14 (Rossland). Photo: Submitted
Ladies auxiliary donates $8,000 to Rossland Legion

The best time to apply for the grant is in May after homeowners have received both their BC Assessment notice and their municipal property tax notice. Photo: Unsplash
Homeowner grants remain unchanged for West Kootenay