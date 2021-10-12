(PQB News file photo)

(PQB News file photo)

Thanksgiving long weekend phone delays plague B.C. ambulance service response

E-Comms 9-1-1 says the extended wait period a result of call transferring delays

B.C. emergency operators have again experienced delays in answering and processing emergency calls.

A spokesperson from the E-Comms 9-1-1 says the extended wait period for calls over the Thanksgiving weekend was the result of delays transferring the calls to the B.C. Ambulance Service.

The agency says, when this happens, people should not hang up but stay on the line until they can be helped.

Paramedics in B.C. have been speaking out about staffing shortages and burnout since the heat wave in June.

In July, Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province would be adding more paramedics, dispatchers and ambulances.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: After a night of one-hour waits for ambulances, union goes public with concerns

Emergency calls

Previous story
Ex-conservation officer says ‘armed police’ don’t belong in B.C.’s wildlife response
Next story
‘A small gesture’: Nelson couple buys meal for every employee at hospital

Just Posted

Ron Taylor and Jennifer Lount-Taylor wanted to show their appreciation to the staff at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson. They did it by spending over $16,000 on gift cards. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
‘A small gesture’: Nelson couple buys meal for every employee at hospital

Danna de Groot of Vancouver, sister of Peter de Groot, testified on Oct. 8 at the inquest into her brother’s death at the hands of the RCMP near Slocan, B.C. in 2014. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Sister of West Kootenay man killed by RCMP testifies at inquest

Black Press file photo
Castlegar area woodlot licence receives provincial award

Christian Lowe
Trail Smoke Eaters win home opener over Bucks