‘They were loved’: Illicit drug overdoses kill 981 in 2019, fourth year of opioid crisis

Figures down 36% from 2018

Nearly 1,000 people died as a result of illicit drug overdoses in B.C. this year, the fourth since a provincial health emergency was declared in 2016.

The figures released by the BC Coroners Service Monday were down from last year, at 981 deaths compared to 1,542 in 2018.

However, chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said the fatal overdose numbers in 2019 were similar in number to 2016, the year the crisis began.

Lapointe reminded the public that those who died of overdoses were people in the community. She listed several cases, including a 42-year-old mother found dead by her child and a 30-year-old man with known mental health issues found in a fast food restaurant bathroom.

“They were loved. They had hopes and dreams and challenges,” she said.

More to come.

opioid crisis

