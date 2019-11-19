The break and enter happened in West Trail on Sunday. (Black Press file photo)

Thief breaks into Trail house while homeowners were sleeping

Report suspicious activity to the Trail RCMP at 250.364.2566

Trail police are investigating a brazen break and enter that occurred in the home of a senior couple on Sunday.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the detachment responded to a complaint of a break-in and theft at a residence located in the 2000 block of Topping Street on Nov. 17.

An unknown suspect “jiggled” open a basement door in the home and stole a small amount of money, fishing rods, a tackle box, 8-track cassettes, camping gear, rifle bolts, and a Bushnell range finder.

The 75-year-old-female and 74-year-old male victims were at home sleeping at the time and were awoken by the basement door slamming as the perpetrator fled.

“The suspect may have been driving a red truck,” Wicentowich said. “Nelson RCMP Forensic Identification Section will be forensically examining the scene.”

The RCMP remind homeowners to ensure all of their doors and windows are locked and secured.

“Deadbolts locks are the best locks to use to secure your door,” the sergeant advised. “Please report all suspicious activity in and around your home to the RCMP.”


