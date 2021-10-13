Thieves break into Trail business

Thieves made off with about $10,000 worth of goods from Gerick’s Cycle last week

Thieves stole about $10,000 worth of goods from Gerick’s Cycle in Trail last week.

Trail and District RCMP responded to a report of a break in at Gerick’s on the morning of Oct. 8, at 7:53 a.m.

According to an RCMP release, the incident occurred around midnight, however, the alarm failed to notify the business owners due to a technical glitch, which has been corrected.

Two thieves made away with approximately $10,000 worth of items including clothing, a computer, and a bike worth $5,500.

The incident is under investigation and Trail police have requested assistance from the RCMP Forensic Identification Section to process evidence for possible clues to the identity of the suspects.

A wave of break ins and thefts have Trail RCMP warning residents and business owners to be wary and on the look out for suspicious behaviour.

“RCMP remind the public to lock their vehicles and residences, secure their valuables, and do not store their keys inside their vehicle,” read a release. “The rash of recent thefts will continue and taking simple precautions from theft will better protect you from becoming a victim.”

If the public has any information regarding this break, enter, and theft, please contact the Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566 to speak to the investigating officer.

