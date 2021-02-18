Thinking about others in Trail on these coldest days of winter

Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser to help the homeless goes Saturday virtually in Trail

It’s cold out there.

Scott Daniels shares a photo showing a kind deed that an anonymous person recently carried out by leaving a clean blanket under the Trail bridge.

“These photos (show) a good deed by an unknown, thoughtful person thinking about the needs of others on one of the coldest days this winter in Trail,” Daniels said. “We have so many caring and thoughtful people in our community.”

Photo: Scott Daniels

This goodwill action comes just days before The Coldest Night of the Year launches, which is a COVID-safe, family-friendly walk to raise money for charities serving people experiencing homelessness, hurt, and hunger.

The local walk goes virtual-only in Trail on Saturday, Feb. 20.

The event is being hosted by Career Development Services (CDS), an organization governed by Trail Association for Community Living, that has been providing services to Greater Trail since 1989.

CDS started out by providing employment supports to individuals with significant barriers to employment. Within the context of delivering these services, it became very clear one of the biggest obstacles to maintaining employment was the fact that CDS clients struggled with housing issues.

This led to the creation of a program called Getting To Home in 2012. Since then, frontline workers have connected with over 600 individuals struggling with housing in the Greater Trail region.

The program focuses on providing direct support based on the Housing First model, assisting individuals who are homeless, or at risk of becoming homeless, to transition into safe and affordable housing.

“On Feb. 20, please join us on The Coldest Night of the year,” CDS staff encourages. “And walk to show support for those in our community who currently struggle, or have struggled with housing in the past.”

