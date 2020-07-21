(Trail Times file photo)

Three-car crash in downtown Trail

Fortunately there were no injuries reported

Sirens were screeching in downtown Trail at lunchtime on Tuesday.

Fortunately there were no injuries reported from a three-car pile up that happened at the intersection of Pine Avenue and Victoria Street.

First responders, including firefighters, the RCMP, and an ambulance attended the scene, and kept traffic flowing on the city’s main drag with minimal disruption.

The emergency call came into the regional fire hall at 12:10 p.m., and a crew from Station 374 Trail were at the accident site within three minutes.

The accident scene had cleared by 1 p.m.

Captain Grant Tyson reports the incident is under investigation by the RCMP.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kootenay Boundary Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit

Just Posted

Three-car crash in downtown Trail

Fortunately there were no injuries reported

Accident near Rossland sends one to hospital

A six-person regional crew responded to the scene on Highway 3B near Black Jack ski area

New book reappraises Silvery Slocan mining rush

Peter Smith has published Silver Rush: British Columbia’s Silvery Slocan 1891-1900

Could our pandemic response help us eliminate hepatitis C?

CATIE, Canada’s source for HIV and hepatitis C information

Music video asks Grand Forks to ‘Say What You Will’

The Board Room Café hosted an outdoor public viewing on July 17

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit

Driver was caught going 170 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway

Summer lovin’ during a pandemic – there’s now a B.C.-made guide for that

Similar to going grocery shopping or seeing friends, if you are feeling sick, skip sex

COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Canadians are encouraged to buy local on July 25 to revive the economy

B.C. NDP stands by WorkSafeBC changes as business protests

Presuming COVID-19 infection job-related ‘contrary to medical science’

Teen boys unearth human remains while building fort in Burnaby park

Police are investigating to find the identity of the skeletal human remains

New COVID-19 outbreaks among young adults spark concern about bars, restaurants

Alberta and British Columbia have seen surges in new COVID-19 infections over the last two days

Alex Trebek says if current cancer treatment doesn’t work, it might be his last

‘Jeopardy!’ host reveals toll cancer has taken on him in new memoir

‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Cases rose among young people, Dr. Bonnie Henry said

Most Read