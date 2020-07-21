Three-car crash in downtown Trail

Fortunately there were no injuries reported

Sirens were screeching in downtown Trail at lunchtime on Tuesday.

Fortunately there were no injuries reported from a three-car pile up that happened at the intersection of Pine Avenue and Victoria Street.

First responders, including firefighters, the RCMP, and an ambulance attended the scene, and kept traffic flowing on the city’s main drag with minimal disruption.

The emergency call came into the regional fire hall at 12:10 p.m., and a crew from Station 374 Trail were at the accident site within three minutes.

The accident scene had cleared by 1 p.m.

Captain Grant Tyson reports the incident is under investigation by the RCMP.



