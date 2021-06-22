Three doctors at Trail clinic on the move

L-R: Patients of Dr. Sarah Tucker, Dr. Trevor Aiken and Dr. Stephanie Cameron must call Columbia Primary Care Clinic at 250.368.9394 to make appointments after July 1. Photo: Submitted

Patients of three family doctors who have long practiced in Riverside Family Medicine Clinic are being given the heads up that the trio of physicians are moving on Canada Day.

Not to fret.

It’s just up the hallway in Suite 302, closer to the elevator and across from the medical services lab.

Dr. Sarah Tucker, Dr. Trevor Aiken, and Dr. Stephanie Cameron are moving their practices to Columbia Primary Care Clinic effective July 1.

After the first of July, the number to book an appointment with doctors Tucker, Aiken and Cameron is 250.368.9394.

“We are excited to be moving to Columbia Primary Care Clinic (formerly Columbia Family Medicine) and we know that it will be a good move for our patients,” Dr. Sarah Tucker explains.

“As a group of physicians, we came together and realized that we had an opportunity to utilize both Columbia and Riverside medical facilities to their maximum potential. Columbia Primary Care Clinic has room to grow and will continue to work with our new Primary Care Network staff on site, including physiotherapy, social work, and occupational therapy,” she said.

“In addition, medical care is challenging in this region with a shortage of physicians and this move should contribute to the stabilization of our community’s health care services. We would like to thank the physicians and staff at Columbia for welcoming us, and also thank the physicians and staff continuing at Riverside for many years of successful and quality community health care in Trail.”

Doctors Tucker, Aiken and Cameron join the Columbia clinic practices of Dr. Rick Wilson, Dr. Liisa Stone and Dr. Joseph Yo.

Still practicing at Riverside Family Medicine Clinic are: Dr. Alex Baxter; Dr. Janet Fisher; Dr. Katie O’Connor; Dr. Erin Love; Dr. Kate Gapp; and Melissa Mailey, NP.

Practicing at Waneta Primary Care Clinic, located in the Trail mall, are: Lori Verigin, NP; James Kitch, NP; and Chelsea Van Vliet, NP.

