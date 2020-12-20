(BC SPCA)

Three kittens found zipped in freezer bag abandoned at BC SPCA branch

Agency calls for donations which will be matched on Sunday

The BC SPCA is appealing for donations after kittens were found in a zipped freezer bag dropped off in front of a branch location.

According to the BC SPCA, staff heard the “tiniest of mews” from inside the bag. They let air in and then brought the bag inside to open it safely.

“When the bag was unzipped further, a waft of hot air came out – it was clear that the three small kittens, who were at most 6 weeks old, could easily have suffocated,” the agency stated.

The kittens were lethargic but largely okay, according to the BC SPCA, which noted that the animals were scared and reluctant to emerge from the freezer bag that had been their home.

The SPCA said that while abandoning animals like this is illegal, it’s not uncommon. While the agency does charge a surrender fee for people who drop off animals, it is voluntary so as not to dissuade people.

In honour of the three kittens, donations to the BC SPCA of up to $12,000 will be matched on Sunday (Dec. 20) by Victoria Graham, Mike Hurrell of MaxSave Real Estate Services, Dr. Elissa McMurtrie, Annette Marie, Linda Tucker, Linda and CC, one anonymous donor, and in memory of Buck.

Most Read