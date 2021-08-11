A polar bear stands on the ice in the Franklin Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelag on Saturday, July 22, 2017. Three people are in hospital after a polar bear attack in Sanirajak, in Nunavut’s Baffin region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Goldman

A polar bear stands on the ice in the Franklin Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelag on Saturday, July 22, 2017. Three people are in hospital after a polar bear attack in Sanirajak, in Nunavut’s Baffin region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Goldman

Three people in hospital after polar bear attack near Nunavut community

Attack occurred outside Sanirajak, a community of abut 850 people

Three people are in hospital after they were attacked by a polar bear in Nunavut’s Baffin region.

RCMP say the three were badly injured but are expected to recover.

Officers were dispatched to a report of the attack near some cabins yesterday afternoon outside Sanirajak, a community of abut 850 people.

They were told three people had been taken to the local health centre.

Two women were later airlifted to the hospital in Iqaluit and a man was flown to a hospital in Ottawa.

RCMP say the polar bear was found dead at the site of the attack and transported to the wildlife office.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘He loved Nunavut:’ Polar bear biologist who died in helicopter crash remembered

bearsNunavutWildlife

Previous story
B.C. doctor may have stumbled upon 5-figure original painting in Value Village
Next story
Dairy Queen coming to downtown Trail

Just Posted

A Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant will be coming to the empty lot on Victoria Street where the Union Hotel once stood. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Dairy Queen coming to downtown Trail

Dr. Nicholas Sparrow with the Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association (KERPA) vehicle. Photo: KERPA
Kootenay emergency response organization awarded first special operations accreditation in Canada

Divers in the Columbia River near Rock Island when overage from the Glenmerry pump house spilled sewage into the river in July of 2012. Photo: File
Report of raw sewage dumped into the Columbia River near Trail

Defenceman Carson Golder makes a slick move around his counterpart at the Smoke Eaters ID Camp last weekend at the Trail Memorial Centre. Photo: Jim Bailey Defenceman Carson Golder makes a slick move around his counterpart at the Smoke Eaters ID Camp last weekend at the Trail Memorial Centre. Photo: Jim Bailey
Smoke Eaters ID young talent in return to Cominco ice