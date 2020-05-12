A string of vandalism incidents have been reported in Rossland over the last two days. Photo courtesy of Google Maps A string of vandalism incidents have been reported in Rossland over the last two days. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Three vandalism incidents reported in Rossland over last two days

A door and power hoist motor have been damaged during the string of incidents

Three vandalism incidents have been reported in Rossland over the past few days.

The first incident occurred at the Laundry Dog Laundromat on May 10 when someone damaged control panels on two quad washers. A light switch in the bathroom was also damaged.

In another incident, someone damaged the Bombshack’s back door on May 11 at around 2:45 p.m..

Store owner Alicia Gray said someone tore off all of the weather stripping along the bottom of the door. Gray said it also looked like someone tried to pry the door open and enter the store.

The timing of the incident wasn’t ideal for the business, according to Gray.

“This is absolutely crazy, particularly because were on the verge of opening the store back up [after the pandemic],” said Gray. “I don’t want to have to put boards up on my windows after this.”

Gennelle-based BF Roofing also had its equipment damaged while crews were finishing up a roofing project across from Ferraros in Rossland on May 11.

“We had someone cut the gas lines on our power hoist motor, threw its gas cap and oil cap away and throw dirt all over it,” said business manager Ron Buchy.

“We had left the site at around 2 p.m. and the incident occurred at 2:30 or 3 p.m.”

Buchy said it was surprising that someone found the motor, particularly since it was hidden behind a bunch of wood.

If you have any information on the incidents, you’re asked to call Trail RCMP.

Most Read