Three-year-old saved after nearly drowning in Wasa Lake

Kimberley RCMP commend actions of two bystanders who provided life saving measures on unresponsive three-year-old who nearly drowned in Wasa Lake on July 25.

The Kimberley RCMP is recognizing and commending the actions of the individuals who saved the life of a three-year-old child who nearly drown in Wasa Lake on July 25.

The RCMP were called around 1 p.m. to Wasa for a reported drowning involving a small child and investigation indicated the three-year-old had gone into the water and was then unresponsive.

The girl was then rescued by her father and two bystanders. The two bystanders provided life-saving measure resulting in the resuscitation of the child.

She was transported to East Kootenay Regional Hospital before getting transferred to a larger medical facility.

According to RCMP the child is in stable condition.