Tighter water restrictions for Beaver Valley amid drought

Sprinkler use is strictly prohibited on Mondays, Saturdays, and Sundays

In response to the Lower Columbia Region’s extreme drought level 4 – extremely dry, residents in the Beaver Valley Water Service are now under Stage 3 Outdoor Water Conservation measures.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) and Village of Fruitvale have enacted these measures to promote responsible water usage and safeguard water resources during this critical period.

Under Stage 3, even-numbered addresses are permitted to use their sprinkler systems on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Odd-numbered addresses may use their sprinklers on Wednesdays and Fridays during the same time frames.

Sprinkler use is strictly prohibited on Mondays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Additionally, residents are encouraged to water using micro- or drip irrigation systems.

Please note, sprinkler use on vegetable and fruit gardens are exempt from this but the RDKB encourages residents to use similar water conservation principles when using sprinklers for this purpose.

These water conservation measures form part of the RDKB’s comprehensive Water Conservation Plan for Beaver Valley Water Service.

In line with the conservation efforts, the RDKB’s WaterSmart Ambassador is offering complimentary sprinkler system assessments to residents in the Beaver Valley Water Service (Currently Stage 3 Outdoor Water Conservation Measures), Rivervale Water Service (Currently Stage 2 Outdoor Water Conservation Measures), and Christina Lake Water Utility (Currently Stage 2 Outdoor Water Conservation Measures).

Assessments aim to identify defects and improve efficiency across lawns and gardens, thereby aiding residents in reducing water usage.

To schedule a sprinkler system assessment, obtain authorization for watering new sod/grass seed, order indoor water conservation toolkits, or for any other WaterSmart and landscaping inquiries, residents can contact 250.231.5384 or email watersmart@rdkb.com.

For water saving tips and more, visit RDKB’s WaterSmart page at https://jointheconversation.rdkb.com/rdkb-watersmart.

