Tim Hortons teams up with Special Olympics-Trail

Tim Hortons creates special donut to raise funds for Special Olympics, on sale this weekend only

Tim Hortons baker Jenn McIntosh and owner/manager Brandon Byers are set to launch the Special Olympics donut this weekend. All sales of the #ChoosetoInclude donut will go towards supporting BC Special Olympic-Trail athletes. Photo: Jim Bailey

Tim Hortons is once again stepping up for BC Special Olympics-Trail.

If you thought the Bieber bites were good, you have to try the #ChooseToInclude Donut at Tim Hortons in Trail — available for three days only starting Friday, Jan. 28.

Tim Hortons is teaming up with Special Olympics Canada again, and is rolling out this year’s special donut, with all proceeds from sales going to the Special Olympics community programs in Trail and across the nation.

“We’ve done the inclusion donuts in Trail for a number of years,” said Tim Hortons owner/manager Brandon Byers. “Obviously at varying levels of involvement in restaurant. The first year was very cool, we had a bunch of athletes doing different activities, but with COVID challenges not as much.”

Special Olympics community programs support more than 41,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities across Canada.

Tim Hortons has been a proud partner of Special Olympics Canada since 2016. They have sponsored youth programs ActiveStart and FUNdamentals, provided gift cards to support Special Olympics activities across the county, supported National Games, and of course, created the Special Olympics donut to raise funds and awareness for the movement.

“The inclusive theme and the inclusion donut has always been there and that connection between Tim Hortons and Special Olympics is certainly a strong one, and it’s something we are very excited and proud of,” said Byers.

“They are both very truly Canadian things.”

Like Special Olympics, Tim Hortons understands the power of inclusion and its ability to change lives. Tim Hortons has hired many individuals with an intellectual disability at restaurants across the country, including many Special Olympics athletes. They truly are a place for everyone.

“Everybody buy a donut, but not just any donut, it has to be the #ChoosetoInclude’ Special Olympic donut,” said Special Olympics-Trail coach, Rhonda Chandler. “Every donut purchased will help Special Olympics-Trail athletes get back on the field of play.”

Order the #ChooseToInclude donuts at the Waneta Plaza Tim Hortons at 8100 Hwy. 3B, inside, at the drive-through, or on the Tim Hortons mobile app.

Photo Op: Participate in the #ChooseToInclude social media photo challenge for your chance to win a $50 TimCard and show Canada that you #ChooseToInclude.

One winner from each province will be selected, so make sure you get your photos in. Participating is an easy way to help spread the power of inclusion.

Step #1: Purchase a #ChooseToInclude donut at your local Tim Hortons. All proceeds will support Special Olympics across Canada.

Step #2: Post a picture of your donut on social media (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) with #ChooseToInclude to show us that you believe we are better together!

** Make sure to tag @SpecialOCanada and @TimHortons! We can’t wait to see your amazing photos!

Step #3: SPREAD THE WORD! Tell at least FIVE people to visit their local Tim Hortons January 28-30 and #ChooseToInclude!

Read: Trail recycling company donates masks to school



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter