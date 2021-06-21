Trees blown over by a windstorm in forest owned by Anderson Creek Timber. Photo: Anderson Creek Timber

Trees blown over by a windstorm in forest owned by Anderson Creek Timber. Photo: Anderson Creek Timber

Timber company logging near Nelson raises local concerns

Anderson Creek Timber owns 600 hectares of forest adjacent to the city

Logging trucks travelling through Nelson from forests south of city limits are hauling timber salvaged from blowdown caused by several windstorms over the last eight months.

Brent Petrick, forester for Anderson Creek Timber, told the Nelson Star the windstorms affected a number of different locations dispersed throughout a total area of 80 hectares.

“That doesn’t mean we are harvesting 80 hectares,” he said, adding that the company will cut a total of about 25 hectares of small dispersed openings.

The project is taking place on the company’s 600-hectare parcel of forest just south of Nelson. This is the third time in the company’s 40-year ownership of the property that it has cut timber, according to Petrick.

An example of the timber blowdown that let to the salvage logging at Mountain Station. Photo: Anderson Creek Timber

An example of the timber blowdown that let to the salvage logging at Mountain Station. Photo: Anderson Creek Timber

“The harvest prescriptions are small clearcut, due to the forest type and damage to the stand,” he said, “and includes a variety of single tree retention, group and patch retention and identification and retention of high value wildlife features.

He said the blown-down timber, if left, would be a fire hazard.

Petrick said the company won’t be logging anything but blowdown and other trees damaged by it.

“We’re not adding a whole bunch of harvesting up there just because it’s there,” Petrick said. “We have no interest in that type of harvesting.”

He said the project will be completed by mid-July.

The recent timber blowdowns might be a harbinger of the future, Petrick said, because of the trend toward more severe and frequent windstorms along with warmer winters.

Anderson Creek Timber’s harvest of one of the blowdown sites on its property above Mountain Station photographed on June 8. Photo: Mountain Station Logging Facebook group page

Anderson Creek Timber’s harvest of one of the blowdown sites on its property above Mountain Station photographed on June 8. Photo: Mountain Station Logging Facebook group page

The Anderson Creek Timber property is private land and is governed by B.C.’s Private Managed Forest Land Act, which provides less regulation than Crown land forestry in such areas as biodiversity, wildlife protections, and sustainable harvest, but Petrick says this is not an issue at this property.

“We exceed many of the regulatory standards government has provided for private managed forest land,” he said.

Privately owned forests are not required to be classified as a private managed forest — they can remain totally unclassified and unregulated — but by opting in as private managed forests they get a tax break from the province.

‘So many emails’

On June 11, Nelson consulting ecologist Rachel Holt alerted the public to the logging in an online message that questioned a number of aspects of the cut and encouraged the public to contact the company and local politicians, whose email addresses she provided.

“(Following her post) city councillors got tons of emails,” said Councillor Rik Logtenberg. “So many emails.”

The remains of part of the Fat Chance Trail at Mountain Station on June 18. Photo: Mark Holt

The remains of part of the Fat Chance Trail at Mountain Station on June 18. Photo: Mark Holt

One of Holt’s concerns was that the company did not explain its plans to the public in advance.

Petrick told the Nelson Star he communicated with the people he saw as directly affected: adjacent landowners, the City of Nelson, the cycling club, and B.C. Parks (because the property is adjacent to West Arm Provincial Park).

He said he never considered putting out a notice to the general public and felt no obligation to do so.

“Whether or not there is a legal requirement does not negate the professional accountability part of the work,” Holt said. “It’s not just a piece of hill somewhere. It’s Nelson’s backyard, it’s Nelson’s watershed, it’s Nelson’s fire risk. It’s Nelson’s recreation to the tune of millions of dollars.”

Holt said the RDCK and the City of Nelson should have asked for details on how the logging would affect short-term fire risk, water supply to the city, wildlife and bird nesting, and recreational values, and that this information should have been evaluated by an independent expert and made public.

She suggested that the debris from the logging could be a worse fire hazard this summer than the blowdown, and that the work should have instead been done in the fall.

“Although neither city nor RDCK have no real jurisdiction, they should be looking out for the potentially very significant negative impacts caused by such activities around Nelson, and advocating for a careful precautionary approach,” she said.

City of Nelson approves

One of the hundreds of mountain bikers who use the trails on the Anderson Creek property is Rik Logtenberg. He said that as a city councillor he had concerns about the logging because it is in Nelson’s watershed, so he rode up to look at it.

He said he talked to Petrick, observed the blowdown and looked at drone footage of it, and came out confident that the company is doing the right thing.

“It was very clear that the risk of that ground fuel from blowdown is so significant, that something had to be done,” he said. “The trails are such an asset to the community that we have to do everything we can to protect them.”

An example of the timber blowdown that let to the logging at Mountain Station. Photo: Anderson Creek Timber

Mayor John Dooley said the city knew about the logging plans in advance and he is confident that it is not impacting the watershed, that the company will replant the forest, and that the work reduces a fire risk caused by the blowdown.

“There was a lot of misinformation out there, that they were doing these massive clearcuts of 80 hectares,” he said.

Dooley said that because the logging is outside the city and on private land, the city would not have been able to do much about it any event.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay’s elected representative for the area, Ramona Faust, when contacted by the Nelson Star, said she had no knowledge of the logging before it started.

World class mountain biking trails

The many kilometres of mountain biking trails on the Anderson Creek Timber property have been built and maintained by the Nelson Cycling Club with the permission of the landowner since 2001. The most recent blowdown blocked some of the trails, and Petrick says it was the club that first alerted the company to this.

The club has published on its website a list of trails that are closed temporarily due to the logging, and posted signs on the trails themselves, some of which will have to rebuilt in the areas that are being cut.

“We’ve lost the top half of the trails, or two thirds, we don’t know because the logging hasn’t stopped yet,” says the club’s Mark Holt (no relation to Rachel Holt).

“So we’re waiting to see what the real impact is up there. We’re disappointed that there was blowdown and this all had to happen so quickly. I hope we don’t lose any more trails.”

Mark Holt is a veteran trail builder and mountain biker in the Nelson area. He said he hopes to continue to work with Anderson Creek Timber and sustain a relationship with the trails in the future.

“I wish we had had the opportunity or more time to sit down and discuss with Anderson Creek Timber and save a small portion of these world class trails,” he said.

He said he respects the fact that the club has been riding on private land and realizes that mountain biking depends on logging roads for access to the wilderness. He said he is trying to stay positive.

“There’s potential for some great lookouts and some great benches up there. We’ll have to get the community involved and rebuild and make Mountain Station a beautiful place again.”

Related:

Partnership builds road for Nelson wildfire protection

Forest just south of Nelson will be logged this year

Nelson at highest risk for wildfire, expert says


bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

forestry

Previous story
Healing ceremony held for hundreds at former northern B.C. residential school

Just Posted

Keith Smyth, Kootenay Savings director at-large joins children from the Kids’ Care Centre at St. Michael’s Catholic School. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay Savings continues credit union’s tradition of giving

Funding totalling $48,250, is going to a wide array of Kootenay initiatives

From left: Karl Luedtke (West Arm Outdoors Club), Dale Williams (BCWF), Molly Teather (FLNORD), Gord Grunerud (West Arm Outdoors Club), Eugene Volokhov (Grand Prize Winner), Casey McKinnon and Lex Jones (Jones Boys Boats). Photo: Tammy White, Whitelight Photography
Balfour man lands big prize from angler incentive program

Eugene Volokhov of Balfour is now the proud owner of a sleek 18-foot Kingfisher boat

Trees blown over by a windstorm in forest owned by Anderson Creek Timber. Photo: Anderson Creek Timber
Timber company logging near Nelson raises local concerns

Anderson Creek Timber owns 600 hectares of forest adjacent to the city

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Discovery of children at Kamloops residential school site must lead to change, Perry Bellegarde says

“I want to see the difference in the world, embrace it, celebrate it … ” Photo: David Cantelli/Unsplash
A new way to say ‘Hello’

“Inclusion, you see, is NOT about making us all the same.”

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada to welcome 45,000 refugees this year, says immigration minister

Canada plans to increase persons admitted from 23,500 to 45,000 and expedite permanent residency applications

Indigenous rights and climate activists gathered outside Liberty Mutual’s office in Vancouver to pressure the insurance giant to stop covering Trans Mountain. (Photo by Andrew Larigakis)
Activists work to ensure Trans Mountain won’t get insurance

Global campaign urging insurance providers to stay away from Canadian pipeline project

Smudging being held at the healing ceremony. Smudging is traditionally a ceremony for cleansing the soul of negative thoughts. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Healing ceremony held for hundreds at former northern B.C. residential school

Three day cermony held June 18, 19, 20

In the first election with public money replacing corporate or union donations, B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. MLAs ponder 2022 ‘sunset’ of subsidy for political parties

NDP, B.C. Fed call for increase, B.C. Liberals have no comment

Investigators use a bucket to help recover human remains at a home burned in the Camp fire, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Magalia, Calif. Many of the missing in the deadly Northern California wildfire are elderly residents in Magalia, a forested town of about 11,000 north of the destroyed town of Paradise. (AP Photo/John Locher)
‘Forever War’ with fire has California battling forests instead

Five of the state’s largest-ever blazes seared California last year, as authorities tackle prevention

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto and IOC President Thomas Bach, on a screen, speak during a five=party online meeting at Harumi Island Triton Square Tower Y in Tokyo Monday, June 21, 2021. The Tokyo Olympics will allow some local fans to attend when the games open in just over a month, Tokyo organizing committee officials and the IOC said on Monday. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
Tokyo Olympics to allow Japanese fans only, with strict limits

Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of 10,000 fans

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

Vegas Golden Knights’ Nicolas Roy scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during overtime game 4 NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action in Montreal, Sunday, June 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Roy tallies OT winner as Vegas beats Montreal 2-1 to even NHL semifinal at 2-2

Game 5 set for Tuesday in Las Vegas

A portion of the George Road wildfire burns near Lytton, B.C. in this Friday, June 18, 2021 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Blaze near Lytton spread across steep terrain, says BC Wildfire Service

Fire began Wednesday and is suspected to be human-caused, but remains under investigation

Most Read