Sergeant at Arms Gary Lenz and Clerk of the House Craig James. (Black Press files)

Timeline of events in RCMP investigation at B.C. legislature

It started in January 2018, when House Speaker Darryl Plecas hired Alan Mullen as a special adviser

A timeline of events surrounding an investigation by the RCMP into staff at the B.C. legislature:

January: Alan Mullen is hired by Speaker Darryl Plecas as a special adviser to work on issues of concern to him, which included an investigation of senior legislature staff.

August: Mullen provides information he has gathered to the RCMP.

Sept. 28: The RCMP privately asks the assistant deputy attorney general for the appointment of a special prosecutor to provide assistance in an investigation.

Oct. 1: Two special prosecutors are appointed, but their appointments are not made public.

Monday, Nov. 19: A request from Plecas to appoint Mullen as acting sergeant-at-arms is rejected by the legislature’s three party house leaders at a meeting to discuss placing sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz and clerk of the house Craig James on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Tuesday: The legislature votes unanimously to place the James and Lenz on administrative leave pending an investigation.

— Later that day, the RCMP issues a statement saying it is aware of “the activities that took place” on Tuesday at the legislature. The statement continues: “The RCMP has an active investigation underway, with respect to allegations pertaining to their administrative duties, and we are not in a position to provide any other details or specifics. A thorough investigation is underway and will take the time necessary.”

VIDEO: B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant-at-arms suspended for criminal probe

— The B.C. Prosecution Service also issues a statement announcing the appointment of the two special prosecutors to provide advice to the RCMP “in relation to an investigation being conducted into the activities of senior staff at the British Columbia legislature.”

Thursday: Liberal house leader Mary Polak releases a sworn affidavit that makes public for the first time Plecas’s plan to appoint Mullen as acting sergeant-at-arms. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says the public should be told more details about what happened this week.

Friday: A lawyer for Lenz and James writes a letter to the three house leaders denying any wrongdoing by his clients and demanding their reinstatement, adding the two men are in the dark on any allegations they may be facing.

READ MORE: B.C. legislature staff will remain suspended, minister says

The Canadian Press

