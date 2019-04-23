The muddy aftermath of the April 23, 1969 flood. (Photo courtesy Fred Romano)

Timeline of Trail disaster

Timeline taken from ‘100 Years of Trail History, A Century of Trail’s Top News Stories’

• At 3:45 p.m. April 23, the Trail Creek culvert intake had plugged and overflow water began pouring down Rossland Avenue.

• In less than an hour the water was knee deep over a 12-block section of downtown Trail, running fast and rising.

• Between 8:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. four holes were blasted through the Columbia River wall to allow the rampaging creek to escape into the river.

*At about the same time, Gorge Creek overflowed into the west section of the city, compounding the calamity.

• At 5:30 a.m. April 24, the Trail Creek culvert was cleared and as the flooding waters had receded 30 inches, the culvert was able to handle the full flow and the flooding stopped.

• The results: 150 damaged homes, some destroyed; 77 private cars damaged with 26 destroyed; one apartment building collapsed, a total wreck; untold damage to streets and services with 30 business premises heavily damaged and some destroyed.

