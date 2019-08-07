Kam McLeod (left) and Bryer Schmegelsky (right) spotted at a hardware store in Meadow Lake, Sask., on July 21, 2019. Both are wanted in a string of homicides in northern B.C. (RCMP handout)

Canada manhunt

TIMELINE: The hunt for two B.C. men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

First deemed missing, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were later declared suspects in three homicides

Two bodies believed to be those of Port Alberni fugitives Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were found near a river shoreline in Gillam, Man Wednesday, possibly ending a three-week manhunt that has stretched across the country.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were first deemed missing on July 21, before being declared as suspects on July 23 in the double-homicide of Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler. Deese, of North Carolina, and Fowler, of Australia, died of gunshot wounds. Their bodies were found along the Alaska Highway on July 15.

READ MORE: Bodies of Alberni murder suspects believed to be found in Manitoba

Shortly after, they were charged in the killing of Vancouver university lecturer Leonard Dyck, whose body was found on July 19, south of Dease Lake.

Since their disappearance, investigators have been fielding hundreds of tips – including a number of unsubstantiated sightings in Saskatchewan, other regions of Manitoba and in Ontario.

Here is a look at what has transpired over the weeks:

Previous story
BREAKING: RCMP believe bodies of B.C. fugitives found in Manitoba

Just Posted

Change made for fasting patients at Trail lab after advocates press IH

One chair has been dedicated for certain blood tests in the downtown blood collection clinic

2019 CannaFest spans generations and styles to rock Grand Forks

The festival kicks off Thurs., Aug. 8, in Grand Forks

Bienvenue au Ville de Trail!

On Tuesday, temperature reached 38 C in the Silver City

Black Press career fair returns to Kootenays

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career fair is back in Cranbrook on August 22, 2019.

Heat record broken in Trail as B.C. heats up

Heat warnings abound across the province

VIDEO: Prince Charles might have cameo in next James Bond film

‘Bond 25,’ the final film to feature Daniel Craig, coming to theatres in April 2020

UPDATE: ‘I feel violated’- Revelstoke resident whose home was raided

RCMP search Revelstoke home after spotting pot plants on community garden tour

Whitehorse pilot, B.C. geologist killed after plane crashes in the Yukon

Shawn Thomas Kitchen, 24, and Julia Lane, 33, were killed after their Alkan Air plan crashed Aug. 6

Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemgelsky remain on the run

Okanagan wildfire triples in size to 900 hectares, evacuation alert expanded

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Three southern resident killer whales declared dead plunging population to 73

Experts had expressed fear after two southern resident killer whales, J17 and K25, hadn’t been seen for a few months

Wildfire in the South Okanagan grows to 600 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Most Read