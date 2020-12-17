Tips from the Trail RCMP to avoid theft from your doorstep

Make it difficult or impossible for thieves to bag-and-run with your home deliveries

Don’t roll out the red carpet for a Grinch who is determined to steal Christmas right from your doorstep.

Instead, make it difficult or impossible for thieves to bag-and-run with your home deliveries.

With this in mind, the Trail and Greater District RCMP remind the public to take precautions against theft of packages this 2020 Christmas season as home delivery begins to peak over the next 10 days.

The number of packages delivered to homes from online sales is expected to be especially high due to pandemic conditions.

Trail RCMP recommend the following precautions:

– Install a security camera preferably with motion detectors that connects to your smart phone: Cameras can alert you to when packages are delivered and cameras help the police identify and track down package thieves.

– Smart doorbells are a popular choice that combine a doorbell with a motion-activated camera, two-way audio capabilities, and it connects to your cell phone.

– Get to know your delivery people; let them know where and when you prefer to have packages delivered.

– Have a designated and secure spot for your package; install a locker or locking box on your property in which packages can be secured by the delivery person. Or, have it delivered directly to you at work.

– Rent a secure post office mailbox from Canada Post.

– Team up with your neighbours; if you are home, keep an eye on your neighbouring residences and ask your neighbours to do the same. Ask your neighbour to secure your packages for you after delivery.

Some neighbourhoods form Facebook groups and share information about the daily activities in their area.

Report suspicious activity and package thefts to the RCMP as information is used to track down package thieves.

