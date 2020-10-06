(Black Press Media files)

Toddler dies after car crash that sent mother to hospital in Coquitlam

The toddler and mother were both taken to hospital; the mother has serious injuries

A two-year-old child has died after they and their mother were hit by a vehicle in Coquitlam Monday evening (Oct. 5).

Mounties said the crash happened in the area of Tantalus Court and Pinetree Way around 6:30 p.m. The toddler and her mother were both taken to hospital; the mother has serious injuries, while the child died in hospital.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours but reopened shortly after 1 a.m.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

car crashRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cranbrook RCMP urge caution after 5 instances of vehicles not stopping for school busses
Next story
SS Bonnington steam whistle comes home to Nakusp

Just Posted

Remembering the Silver City Serenaders of Song

“Wow – talk about making great music,” Terry Jesudason said. “Those were the days.”

‘Bears getting hungrier’ warns Rossland/Trail WildSafeBC

Fruit must be picked to avoid luring in bears readying to hibernate

SS Bonnington steam whistle comes home to Nakusp

Shawn Pollard has donated the ship’s steam whistle to the Nakusp Rail Society on behalf his father

Trail Curling Club ready to ring in season

The Trail Curling Club is poised to get back in the hack after vetting a return-to-play plan

Restoring the Yaqan Nukiy Wetlands, restoring culture

“As the community planner for the Yaqan Nukiy, Norm Allard is currently managing a large-scale wetland restoration project on Band land in the Creston Valley; an ecological revitalization of the area that he considers to be wholly interlinked with the cultural revitalization of the local First Nations.”

Urban wildlife Part I: The East Kootenay birds of summer

The work of local photographers printed in the pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the summer of 2020. Part I.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

Nelson writer publishes memoir of lesbian marriage and adoption of twins

Jane Byers’ Small Courage recounts the creation of a loving family life despite discrimination

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with more borrowing

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

Murder trial begins for two men charged in decade-old shooting outside Cranbrook

An innocent couple was killed in a targeted shooting that was a case of mistaken identity

Cranbrook RCMP urge caution after 5 instances of vehicles not stopping for school busses

Most of the reports involve drivers who are travelling on the opposite side of the road

B.C. nurse suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols

The B.C. College of Nursing Professionals said the nurse failed to adhere to science-based infection control practices

Most Read