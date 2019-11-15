Top story of 2019? Tell the Times

Web Poll will be up on TrailTimes.ca until mid-December

The Trail Times is again asking readers to help us determine what the number one local news-making story was over the past 11 months.

As a way to gather reader insight, the Times has published a “Tell the Times” web poll on the trailtimes.ca website. We encourage readers to visit our website and click on one of the five headlining topics that staff came up with.

The web poll will be left up until mid-December.

Results will be revealed in a year-end story, likely right after Christmas.

It’s important to note that brainstorming ideas for the major news story was difficult this year. That’s because, fortunately, there wasn’t the far-reaching and ongoing fallout from two Trail acid spills, like there was in 2018.

(In fact, just what the other four choices were last year are but a distant memory).

Previous: Trail Times readers pick acid spill as top story of 2018

So this year, we looked back to January 2019 and took into account the sheer volume of stories. Additionally, after considering the levels of online engagement, as well as Letters to the Editor, the list of prevalent subject matters were narrowed down to five.

The most obvious topic was the increase of reported crime in the Trail area. Whether crime has actually increased or whether it’s just that the Trail RCMP is regularly reporting out crime to the public, this topic was definitely a hot one this year.

As well, the Times wrote several stories on ways city council has focused on the issue this year, whether it be through forming the Community Safety Task Force and holding a public session, re-energizing Citizens on Patrol, and most recently, looking into victim service statistics.

Two more topics that garnered plenty of local interest all year long, in both Letters to the Editor and on social media, were opinions on “climate change” and federal election POVs (points of view).

Rounding out the list are: tearing down the old Union Hotel; and big construction at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

Certainly, if there is a big story you recall that missed this list, please send a message to the newsroom via email, at newsroom@trailtimes.ca.

Read more: Trail forms Community Safety Task Force

Read more: Green lining to Union Hotel teardown

Read more: Fusing 2 projects into 1 at KBRH

Read more: Climate Strike hits downtown Trail

Read more: Trail Times federal election stories


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trail raises Métis flag
Next story
Does the season make you blue? It could be SAD

Just Posted

Top story of 2019? Tell the Times

Web Poll will be up on TrailTimes.ca until mid-December

Trail raises Métis flag

This is the 7th year Kootenay South Métis have gathered for the flag raising in Trail

Kootenay Patricks assemble to take on Montreal Canadiens alumni

The charity game takes place Jan. 23 in Nelson

Trail sets 2020 utility rates, turns focus to eco-measures

Bill notices and payments can be made on the City of Trail website

Trail police warn of bogus $50 bills

RCMP say two Trail businesses reported a man passing off counterfeit money

VIDEO: Disney Plus adds disclaimer about racist stereotypes

Disney’s disclaimer is a good way to begin discussion about the larger issue of racism

New case of vaping-related illness in Quebec brings national total to 8

Quebec health minister considering tightening the rules around vaping products

Greens to vote against Liberal throne speech unless carbon targets toughened: May

Green leader Elizabeth May and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Friday, discussing common ground

First Nations ‘optimistic’ about road upgrades after Horgan visits site of fatal bus crash

Premier travelled Bamfield Main road, where bus flipped last September and two students were killed

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

‘I know Grapes better than anybody,’ Orr says

B.C. man facing 18 charges after hidden camera found in Kelowna winery washroom

The camera was found at Summerhill Winery on Aug. 23

No new rules needed to ensure timely youth justice, Supreme Court says

Charter of Rights and Freedoms says someone charged with an offence has the right to be tried within a reasonable time

Seguin lifts surging Stars to 4-2 win over Canucks

Dallas is 6-0-1 in last seven outings

Most Read