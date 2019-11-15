Top story of 2019? Tell the Times

Web Poll will be up on TrailTimes.ca until mid-December

The Trail Times is again asking readers to help us determine what the number one local news-making story was over the past 11 months.

As a way to gather reader insight, the Times has published a “Tell the Times” web poll on the trailtimes.ca website. We encourage readers to visit our website and click on one of the five headlining topics that staff came up with.

The web poll will be left up until mid-December.

Results will be revealed in a year-end story, likely right after Christmas.

It’s important to note that brainstorming ideas for the major news story was difficult this year. That’s because, fortunately, there wasn’t the far-reaching and ongoing fallout from two Trail acid spills, like there was in 2018.

(In fact, just what the other four choices were last year are but a distant memory).

So this year, we looked back to January 2019 and took into account the sheer volume of stories. Additionally, after considering the levels of online engagement, as well as Letters to the Editor, the list of prevalent subject matters were narrowed down to five.

The most obvious topic was the increase of reported crime in the Trail area. Whether crime has actually increased or whether it’s just that the Trail RCMP is regularly reporting out crime to the public, this topic was definitely a hot one this year.

As well, the Times wrote several stories on ways city council has focused on the issue this year, whether it be through forming the Community Safety Task Force and holding a public session, re-energizing Citizens on Patrol, and most recently, looking into victim service statistics.

Two more topics that garnered plenty of local interest all year long, in both Letters to the Editor and on social media, were opinions on “climate change” and federal election POVs (points of view).

Rounding out the list are: tearing down the old Union Hotel; and big construction at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

Certainly, if there is a big story you recall that missed this list, please send a message to the newsroom via email, at newsroom@trailtimes.ca.

